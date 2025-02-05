HARVEY Comes to Pittsburg Theatre Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburg Theatre Company will open its 2025 season with Harvey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning classic written by Mary Chase. Performances run from Friday, February 28 through Sunday, March 9, 2025 at the California Theatre in Pittsburg.

Elwood P. Dowd (Kirk Waller) insists on including his friend Harvey (Harvey) in all of his sister Veta’s (Suzanne Ochs) social gatherings. Trouble is, Harvey is an invisible six, one-and-a-half-foot-tall rabbit. To avoid future embarrassment for her family, especially for her daughter Myrtle Mae (Skylar Clouse), Veta decides to have Elwood committed to a sanitarium. When they arrive at the sanitarium, a comedy of errors ensues which has the staff trying to figure out just who is actually off their rocker.

“Harvey, is my sentimental favorite classic play,” says director Dianna Schepers. “This magical, hilarious, heartfelt, and thought-provoking comedy has moved, delighted, and inspired so many people to rediscover the kindness inherent in all human beings. This is a wonderful comedy for the entire family.”

The cast also includes: Brad Verla (Dr. Chumley), Phillip Leyva (Dr. Sanderson), Mary Katherine Patterson (Nurse Kelly), Alex Schepers (Wilson), Sandy Wright (Mrs. Chumley/Mrs. Chauvenet), Nathalie Archangel (Judge) and Issac Arriaga (Lohgren, the Taxi Driver).

Comments