Ex-Cosmo Editor Kate White To Give Keynote Lecture At Harris Center

Folsom Lake College, the Greater Folsom Partnership and News 93.1 KFBK present Kate White, the former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine, in a presentation of interest to the business community and beyond. Ms. White is a nationally known thought leader on career success, and a New York Times best-selling author of influential business books for women (The Gutsy Girl Handbook; she is also the best-selling author of 13 murder mysteries). Passionate about sharing what she's learned with other women, her strategies are based on a successful career in media. "Becoming Fearless" is the keynote address for the day-long Folsom Women's Conference - Hustle, Elevate, Renew to be held at the Palladio in Folsom (more information below). The afternoon lecture-keynote will be moderated by Cristina Mendonsa, News 93.1 KFBK.

This special event Kate White, Becoming Fearless: Bold Moves that Build Confidence and Ignite Success comes to the Harris Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019, for a special afternoon presentation at 12:30 pm. Tickets for the lecture only are $50. Discount available for Students with ID available at the Ticket Office window only. Tickets are available online at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888 from 12 noon to 6 pm, Monday through Saturday, and two hours before show time. Parking is included in the price of the ticket. The Harris Center is located on the west side of Folsom Lake College campus in Folsom, CA, facing East Bidwell Street.

Kate White's experience in media is as impressive as it is broad. In addition to running Cosmo for 14 years, she was the editor-in-chief of four other prestigious U.S. magazines, including Redbook and Working Woman. At Cosmo, she increased circulation by 30 percent during her tenure and oversaw all aspects of this #1 worldwide brand.

Kate's books on career and success include the recently released #1 Amazon bestseller (Women & Business) The Gutsy Girl Handbook (Grand Central), a totally revised edition of her groundbreaking 1990's Wall Street Journal bestseller, Why Good Girls Don't Get Ahead But Gutsy Girls Do.

She is also the New York Times best-selling author of 13 murder mysteries and psychological thrillers, which have been published in many countries. Her latest, Such a Perfect Wife, was named by Library Journal as a pick of the month and called it a "riveting mystery and intense page-turner that never lets up."

She is an in-demand speaker for conferences, companies, and universities. She has appeared on numerous national television shows, including Today, CBS This Morning, and CNN's Quest Means Business. Kate lives with her husband in New York City and is the mother of two children.

Kate White's lecture is part of the Folsom Women's Conference - Hustle, Elevate, Renew. Tickets to the all day conference include Kate's keynote address, a hosted lunch, happy hour, and swag bag. In addition, attendees will attend break-out sessions featuring women business owners, leaders, and decision-makers. This first Folsom Women's Conference is presented by Folsom Lake College, IHeart Radio, the Palladio, and the Greater Folsom Sponsorship. See https://www.folsomchamber.com/events/folsom-womens-conference/ for more.

Cristina Mendonsa, Master of Ceremonies

A Northern California native, Cristina Mendonsa is an EMMY and Murrow award-winning journalist, reporter, writer, and executive producer. Her reputation for combining a direct approach with a warm interview style has allowed her to secure stories with top newsmakers for 30 years and gain the trust of viewers and listeners in California for over two decades. Cristina has reported and anchored for ABC, CBS, and NBC television stations, and recently joined the iHeart Media group where she anchors and reports for KFBK, the group's number one Newsradio station.





