Disney's FROZEN JR. Comes to Fresno in August

Performances run August 4-13 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Children's Musical Theaterworks will present Disney’s Frozen Jr. August 4-13 at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium in beautiful Downtown Fresno!

The enchanting modern classic from Disney is a treat for the entire family! Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage. The show features all of the memorable songs (Let It Go, Do You Want to Build a Snowman) from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. And let’s not forget their magical and perpetually happy friend Olaf! With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!   

Featuring a young and talented cast ages 6-13, this show is sure to please the whole family! 

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here




