City Theatre Presents BEYOND PERSUASION!

Running March 2 - 12 in the Performing Arts Center Auditorium at Sacramento City College.

Feb. 20, 2023 Â 

City Theatre presents Beyond Persuasion, newly adapted from Jane Austen's Persuasion, centers on the beloved female lead, Anne Elliot, and features a cast of seventeen characters. Running March 2 - 12 in the Performing Arts Center Auditorium at Sacramento City College.

BEYOND PERSUASION adapts Jane Austen's novel fusing the Regency era and contemporary times. Admired in many of Austen's novels, this romantic story centers on a multidimensional female lead while the story satirizes the pretensions of the posh upper class.

ï»¿When Anne Elliot was persuaded to end a relationship with Captain Frederick Wentworth, little did she know that she would meet him eight years later. Do Anne and Frederick get a second chance at love?

A member of the faculty at Sacramento City College since 2005, Lori Ann has been working in the local theatre community since 1994. She founded an all-female Shakespeare ensemble, Wildflower Women's Ensemble with co-founders Julianna Hess and Josh Anderson. Wildflower Women's Ensemble provides free Shakespeare in the park to the community and endless opportunities for women, female-presenting, and non-binary artists to explore all roles, regardless of gender identity. As an artistic team member of both the Sacramento Shakespeare Festival (SSF) and City Theatre at Sacramento City College, she takes on both artistic and administrative positions, including directing, management, and education. She is also the program director of the High School Intern Program for SSF which she created in 2004.

"Beyond Persuasion" marks Lori Ann's first full-length, solo written play. It received two staged readings during development and will premier in Sacramento in February 2023. She has also written multiple 10-minute and one-act plays for various festivals with her long-time writing partner, Kayla Carerro.

For more information on the production and purchasing tickets, please visit our website at www.CityTheatre.net or click the link below.




Weâ€™ve all heard of the Wright Brothers. Orville and Wilbur are introduced to us in elementary school as the first to invent the motor-operated airplane; however, there is so much more that we donâ€™t know about these two fascinating individuals who forever changed the way that we travel. Jerry Montoya gives us a history lesson disguised in a delightfully entertaining package with his newest play, The Flying Machine: The Story of the Wright Brothers.
HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS will present the first of three National Geograhic Live! events this season. Keith Ladzinski â€“ Force of Nature will be presented Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 pm.
Positive energy and the eagerness to devote themselves to grow as artists was repeatedly evident at the Placer Rep 2023 Company Member auditions held in Rocklin, Roseville and Lincoln in January.
Sacramento Theatre Company continues its season of Curiosity, Intrigue, and Suspense with the curiously intriguing and suspenseful thriller, Wait Until Dark. Written by Frederick Knott, the play first opened on Broadway in 1966 and ran for 373 performances. It was then made into a successful 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn. Â This timeless classic is still delivering nail-biting tension over 50 years later, this time to STCâ€™s Pollock Stage in director Natasha Hauseâ€™s brilliant rendering.

