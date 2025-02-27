Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beetlejuice Jr. comes to Sutter Street Theatre next month. Performances run March 1 – March 30. The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon.

Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect and a book by Tony Award-nominated pair Anthony King and Scott Brown, Beetlejuice was nominated for eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical. A viral “sucks-yes” on social media, this musical struck a chord with young theater-lovers who adored its unabashed humor and emotional honesty.

