B Street Theatre to Present 'TIS THE SEASON: HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS Beginning November 26

The production will feature seven public performances between November 26 and December 20, 2025, at B Street Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue.

By: Nov. 05, 2025
B Street Theatre to Present 'TIS THE SEASON: HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS Beginning November 26 Image
B Street Theatre’s beloved Family Series returns this winter with an all-new original holiday variety show, ’Tis the Season: Hometown Holidays — a festive celebration of Sacramento’s humor, heart, and hometown spirit.

Directed by Stephanie Altholz, ’Tis the Season: Hometown Holidays offers a joyful mix of sketch comedy, storytelling, and local lore, all wrapped up in holiday cheer. From a talking Christmas tree at Sunrise Mall to radioactive tamales at a family gathering, the show’s imaginative vignettes explore the chaos and connection that define the holidays in Northern California. Audiences will also encounter adult ballet hopefuls at a Nutcracker audition, an Alabama family discovering Sacramento’s hidden treasures after their car breaks down, and the true story of how the Corti Brothers’ panettone became a local holiday legend.

With writing by Anthony D’Juan, Jerry Montoya, Briandaniel Oglesby, Sean Patrick Nill, Tara Sissom-Pittaro, and local youth playwright Takara Bundy, the show blends regional flavor with universal themes of family, community, and tradition.

The production stars B Street Theatre Company Members Dave Pierini, Meher Mistry, Brittni Barger,* and Conrad Crump* (in his Family Series debut)**.




