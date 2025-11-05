B Street Theatre Launches National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of DOG MOM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



B Street Theatre continues its 2025–26 Mainstage season with the National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere of DOG MOM, a new comedy-drama written by and starring Tate Hanyok. The production runs November 5–30 at the theatre’s Midtown Sacramento venue.

The play follows Liz, a recently divorced woman who takes in a stray dog she finds in a Brooklyn alley and soon discovers that starting over isn’t about knowing the answers, but about finding the companion who helps her ask the right questions. While it centers on a woman and her rescue, DOG MOM is not a typical “cute dog” story. The canine characters are portrayed by human actors — “your Best Friend in sneakers, not someone on all fours” — lending the show a mix of humor and poignancy that explores grief, resilience, and unexpected connection.

Hanyok is joined on stage by B Street Theatre Company Members Elisabeth Nunziato, Amy Kelly, Jason Kuykendall, and Greg Alexander.

Directed by John Lamb, the Sacramento production marks the first stop of a five-city rolling world premiere with future stagings planned at Florida Studio Theatre (Sarasota, FL), Oregon Contemporary Theatre (Eugene, OR), Cadence Theatre Company (Richmond, VA), and EnActe Arts (Sunnyvale, CA).

In addition to her work as a playwright and stage actor, Hanyok’s screen credits include Love & Baseball (HBO) and Sex Appeal (Hulu), the latter of which she also wrote.

Performances of DOG MOM run through November 30, 2025, at B Street Theatre, 2700 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95816. Tickets range from $22–$27 and are available through bstreettheatre.org or by contacting the box office at 916-443-5300 or tickets@bstreettheatre.org.