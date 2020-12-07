Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
White Plains Performing Arts Center Presents a Virtual Concert With Liz Callaway

Stream the concert on demand from December 11 at 7:00 pm until December 19.

Dec. 7, 2020  

White Plains Performing Arts Center will present a virtual concert from Liz Callaway!

The Tony nominee and Emmy winner will perform a mix of holiday favorites, beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas.

The stream will also include a special behind-the-scenes interview with the artist and a post-show Q&A following the premiere of the concert on Friday, December 11 at 7:00 pm.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.


