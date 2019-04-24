THE BODYGUARD Comes to White Plains Performing Arts Center 4/26 - 5/12

THE BODYGUARD is playing at White Plains Performing Arts Center from April 26 to May 12, 2019.

Based on the 1992 Oscar-nominated film that starred Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, this dazzling production is about a former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, who is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love.

A breathtakingly romantic thriller, THE BODYGUARDfeatures a host of chart-topping hits from the #1 selling soundtrack of all time, including: "Queen of the Night", "I Have Nothing", "So Emotional", "One Moment in Time", "Saving All My Love", "Run to You", "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and one of the biggest selling songs of all time, "I Will Always Love You"

For tickets and more information, please visit https://wppac.com/shows/the-bodyguard/





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You