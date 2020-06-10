Spotlight Arts Inc. is Organizing a Virtual Cabaret to Celebrate Local High School Musicals That Were Canceled Due to COVID

Students who had their school show canceled have the option to sing a song from the show or perform a monologue from the role they didn't get the chance to play on stage by filling out the google form linked through the theater company's website. The producers will put together a lineup based on the submissions they receive so interested schools and performers have an opportunity to share a piece of their show's story that didn't make it to the stage this year.

High school students from all over the area participate in many of Spotlight Arts' acting and musical theatre programs year-round, which sparked the idea to honor the many current Spotlight Arts students who also participate in their high school spring musicals throughout the Hudson Valley. Spotlight Arts Executive Director Stephanie Scuderi directed plays and musicals at a local school district in Putnam County for seven years and is deeply connected to the virtual cabaret's cause. Scuderi adds, "We at Spotlight Arts want our students to know that we are here for you all and we want to do what we can to keep theatre and the performing arts alive during these unprecedented times. So many high school performers had their musical experience cut short this year. Spotlight Arts Inc. fully supports and cares for all of our high school students, both past and present, and the many wonderful local high school theater programs in our community. Please share your feedback and any interest in the virtual cabaret by participating in our google form." The producers will come up with an official cabaret date once they have a list of interested participants and availability.



The virtual cabaret is a completely free virtual event and Spotlight Arts would like to extend this opportunity to any local high school program or performer in Putnam and Westchester, NY counties who would like to share a piece of their untold spring musical stories.

Click HERE for more information and to participate

