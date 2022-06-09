See Jackie Burns & Ken Page This Weekend at FORESTBURGH UNDER THE STARS

Forestburgh Playhouse, under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Franklin Trapp, is continuing its Forestburgh Under the Stars Concert Series this weekend with Jackie Burns (Wicked) June 10 and Broadway Legend Ken Page June 11.



Forestburgh Playhouse is located at 39 Forestburgh Road. Tickets for Forestburgh Under the Stars concerts are $45 lawn seating and $75 tent seating. Performance times are 7:30 p.m.



An Evening with Ken Page Benefit tickets are $150 and $75.

Tasty food available to pre-order. Full bar and cocktail service available.

Jackie Burns in Concert!

June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Jackie Burns is coming to Forestburgh! Jackie holds the title of Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked. Jackie also appeared in the Broadway productions of Hair and If/Then. Jackie has sung all over the world and is bringing her immense talent to the Sullivan Catskills. You won't want to miss this evening of spectacular music!

An Evening with Ken Page at 7:30 p.m.

June 11

A very special concert benefiting the Forestburgh Playhouse

Broadway legend, Ken Page will grace the Forestburgh Outdoor Stage on June 11. Page originated the role of Old Deuteronomy in Broadway's blockbuster Cats and has appeared in countless Broadway and West End shows including Ain't Misbehavin', The Wiz, Children of Eden, My One and Only to name a few. Mr. Page has performed across the country and the world and we are honored that he will join us as we celebrate the Forestburgh Playhouse with this very special benefit concert.



NEXT WEEKEND:

June 17

Kirsten and Matthew Scott: We Didn't Sleep Last Night at 7:30 p.m.



June 18

Cady Huffman with Mary Ann McSweeney: It Was a Very Good Year at 7:30 p.m.



Covid Protocol: The Forestburgh Playhouse will ensure the health and well-being of its patrons by complying with State and Federal guidelines, as applicable. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available for all patrons.



ABOUT THE FORESTBURGH PLAYHOUSE



The Forestburgh Playhouse is the oldest, continuously running, professional summer theatre in New York State. Located in the Sullivan Catskills, the Playhouse was founded in 1947 by John Grahame and Alexander Maissel. FBP's mission is to present high-quality, professional theatre, including musicals, plays, cabarets and theatre for young audiences; to provide arts education programming for local youth; to develop and launch the careers of young artists; and to foster the development of new works through an annual new works festival. FBP attracts over 30,000 patrons each summer and was one of the first venues in the U.S. in 2020 to return to live performance with its Under the Stars concert series featuring notable performers such as Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley, Tony Nominee Kate Baldwin, Nicholas Rodriguez, Morgan James, Kyle Taylor Parker and more. Last year the Playhouse celebrated its 75th Anniversary with the creation of In The Works - In The Woods, an annual theatre festival dedicated to nurturing playwrights, composers, lyricists and emerging innovative theatrical works and cabaret.