Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
30%
Celeste Mancinelli
- CRYING ON THE CAMINO
- Elmwood Playhouse
16%
Kathy Jones
- HUGUENOT CABARET
- The Manor Club Theatre
13%
Sara Johnson
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
12%
Angela Pepe
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
12%
Lisa DiBlasi
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
10%
Jimmy Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
8%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nikki Wood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theatre
23%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
21%
Janice Paganelli
- A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
14%
Laurie Brongo
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
10%
Veronica Nogrady
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
10%
Lexie Frare
- HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
10%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nancy Nichols
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
26%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
19%
CJ Umbrino
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
12%
Lexie Frere
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
11%
Janet Fenton
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
6%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Jeremy Kim
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Jessica Picard
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Christian Fleming
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
38%A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
35%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
26%Best Direction Of A Musical
Judy Brewster
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
20%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
18%
Lexie Frare
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
17%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
11%
Pia Haas
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
11%
Josue Jasmin
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
8%
Stacy Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theatre on Main
6%Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
20%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
17%
Emma Shafer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
10%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Derek Tarson
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Alan Demovsky
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Bob Dumont
- NUTS
- Brewster Theater Company
4%
Anthony Valbiro
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
4%
Bram Lewis
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Dana Duff
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Pia Haas
- THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
2%
Michael Edan
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Sydnie Grosberg Ronga
- OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%
Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joe Brancato
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Michael E. Boyle, Jr
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Joe Brancato
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Ensemble FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
16%AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
14%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
8%JOSEPH
- Artistree Community Theater
7%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
4%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
3%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
3%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
2%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
2%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
1%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
0%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
L2 Web Media
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
14%
Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%
Bob Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
12%
Anthony Santora
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Dennis Parichy
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
8%
Mike Gnazzo
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Allan Seward
- HANG ON
- Antrim Playhouse
5%
Dennis Parichy
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Peter Deigand
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Deanna Koski
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Keira Ferguson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Rob Ward
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Mike Stanton
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Lowden Flower
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Cameron Filepas
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Martin Vreeland
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Mike Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Giuseffi
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
23%
Ryan Buchanan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
21%
Helen Konrad
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
18%
Blake Rowe
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
12%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
10%
Jonathan Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
9%
Peter Reit
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
8%Best Musical THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
16%BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
16%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
14%A BRONX TALE
- ACT
11%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
9%PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
8%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
6%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
4%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Sean Latasa
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Neil Schleifer
- HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
13%
Jarrett Bruno
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
13%
Zack Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Edward Van Saders
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Aches Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
7%
Saige Bryan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
5%
Anthony Malchar
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- Armonk Players
5%
Richard Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
5%
Angela Pepe
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Kaitlyn O’Shea
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
5%
Karen Pursel
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
3%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Benedict Hudson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Gianna Gazzillo
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Performer In A Play
Jeff Dylan Garrett
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Patrick Zeller
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
12%
Rachel Gatewood
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
7%
Debbie Buchsbaum
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Chad Hudson
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%
Sean Latasa
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
3%
Michael Fanuele
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Sierra Lide'n
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Alison Costello
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Victor Slezak
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Dana Duff
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Amanda Bloom
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Meg Sewell
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Amanda Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%
John Klemek
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Ruth Chiamulera
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%
Marisa Gore
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
1%
Missy Flower
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Kelly Kirby
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
1%
Danny Charest
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%
Sara Johnson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Play AMADEUS
- Manor Club Theater
18%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
18%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
11%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
9%ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
5%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brendon and Robert Scholl
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
15%
Tom Christopher
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%
Tony Andrea
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
12%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
12%
Sean Lillis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
10%
Scott Aronow
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
8%
Eric Zoback
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
James Gardner
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Eric Zoback
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Gerard Bouchier
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Michael Edan/David Julin
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Christian Fleming
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
19%
German Bosquez
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
18%
Adam Browne
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Bryan McPartlan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
12%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Vince Umbrino
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
5%
Larry Wilbur
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Cliff Bruno
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Lisa Spielman
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Jim Simonson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Joseph Carrozza
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Jennie Gorn
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Max Silverman
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Jennie Gorn
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Jim Simonson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Max Silverman
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ralph Barone Jr.
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Christopher J. Anderson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
13%
Mara Karg
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
8%
Annie Ciaffey
- JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
7%
Ben Kistinger
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
John Carlos Lefkowitz
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
6%
Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
6%
Jaelyn Pollock
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
5%
Candace Lynn Matthew’s
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Bob Cady
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
4%
Angelica Rottingdam White
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Rachel Senhauser
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Carlos Gomez
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Carlie Zucker
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Erin Salvate
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Marisa Paull Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Jimmy Duffy
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Raleigh Busser
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
19%
Nicole Arcieri
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
16%
Colin Henning
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%
Tom Beck
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
8%
Michelle Moriarty
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Andrew Lionetti
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Maddi Landau
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Janet Gaynor-Matonti
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Elizah Knight
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Abigail Crocker
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Christopher Ledogar
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
3%
Meg Renton
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Michael Daly
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Chantal Martineau
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Leslie F. Smithey
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Tonette Smith
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Kevin Arthur
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%
Ian Kenney
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
1%
Laurel Lettieri
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Michael Boyle
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Peter Green
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Alexander Rios
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Joey Pittorino
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
21%
Brewster Theater Company
13%
The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Elmwood Playhouse
12%
Antrim Playhouse
8%
Artistree Community Theater
7%
Rivertowns Playhouse
6%
Actors Conservatory Theatre
5%
Harrison Players
3%
Theater on Main Street
3%
GoJo Clan Productions
3%
White Plains Performing Arts Center
3%
Rosendale Theater
1%
Emelin Theater
1%
Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
1%