Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; The Schoolhouse Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
30%
Celeste Mancinelli
- CRYING ON THE CAMINO
- Elmwood Playhouse
16%
Sara Johnson
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
12%
Angela Pepe
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
12%
Kathy Jones
- HUGUENOT CABARET
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Lisa DiBlasi
- WINTER CABARET
- Theater on Main Street
9%
Jimmy Georgiades
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
8%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Nikki Wood
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theatre
23%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
22%
Janice Paganelli
- A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
13%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
11%
Laurie Brongo
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
11%
Lexie Frare
- HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
10%
Veronica Nogrady
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
10%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nancy Nichols
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
24%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
16%
CJ Umbrino
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Lexie Frere
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
13%
Janet Fenton
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
11%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
6%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Jeremy Kim
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
6%
Jessica Picard
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Christian Fleming
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%Best Dance Production JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
38%
A BRONX TALE
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
35%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
28%Best Direction Of A Musical
Judy Brewster
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
21%
Cal Chiang
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
20%
Lexie Frare
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
16%
Anthony Valbiro
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
13%
Josue Jasmin
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
8%
Pia Haas
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
8%
Stacy Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theatre on Main
6%Best Direction Of A Play
Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
18%
Donna Bellone
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
14%
Emma Shafer
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
8%
Derek Tarson
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
7%
Alan Demovsky
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Claudia Stefany
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Bob Dumont
- NUTS
- Brewster Theater Company
4%
Anthony Valbiro
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
4%
Dana Duff
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
4%
Bram Lewis
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Michael Edan
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Pia Haas
- THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Sydnie Grosberg Ronga
- OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
2%
Joe Brancato
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Michael E. Boyle, Jr
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Joe Brancato
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Ensemble FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
8%JOSEPH
- Artistree Community Theater
8%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
8%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
4%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
4%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
3%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
3%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
2%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
0%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
0%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
13%
Bob Dumont
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
12%
Anthony Santora
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
11%
L2 Web Media
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
11%
Dennis Parichy
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
9%
Mike Gnazzo
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Allan Seward
- HANG ON
- Antrim Playhouse
6%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Peter Deigand
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Deanna Koski
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Keira Ferguson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Rob Ward
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Dennis Parichy
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Lowden Flower
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Mike Stanton
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Cameron Filepas
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Martin Vreeland
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Mike Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
0%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Joy Giuseffi
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
22%
Ryan Buchanan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
21%
Helen Konrad
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
19%
Blake Rowe
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
13%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
9%
Jonathan Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
8%
Peter Reit
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
7%Best Musical BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
18%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
15%JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
14%A BRONX TALE
- ACT
9%1776
- Brewster Theater Company
9%PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
9%HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
7%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
7%CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%HAIRSPRAY
- White Plains Performing Arts Center
4%I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- The Armonk Players
4%Best Performer In A Musical
Sean Latasa
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Jarrett Bruno
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
15%
Neil Schleifer
- HAIRSPRAY
- Open Hydrant Theatre
14%
Zack Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Edward Van Saders
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Aches Autieri
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Emlin Theater - Artistree
7%
Richard Hunter
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
6%
Saige Bryan
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Clocktower Players
5%
Angela Pepe
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Kaitlyn O’Shea
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
4%
Anthony Malchar
- I LOVE YOU BECAUSE
- Armonk Players
4%
Karen Pursel
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison Players
3%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Benedict Hudson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Gianna Gazzillo
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Performer In A Play
Wali Jamal
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
9%
Jeff Dylan Garrett
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
8%
Patrick Zeller
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
8%
Rachel Gatewood
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
7%
Debbie Buchsbaum
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Chad Hudson
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
5%
Michael Fanuele
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
4%
Sean Latasa
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
4%
Alison Costello
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Sierra Lide'n
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Victor Slezak
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Meg Sewell
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Dana Duff
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Amanda Bloom
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
John Klemek
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Marisa Gore
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Jessica Jaber
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Missy Flower
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Amanda Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%
Ruth Chiamulera
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Sara Johnson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Danny Charest
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%Best Play AMADEUS
- Manor Club Theater
16%LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
15%THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
10%WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
8%THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
5%SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
4%THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
2%FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
2%MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%OUR SUBURB
- Rosendale Theater
1%THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE
- Whippoorwill Theater
1%THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tony Andrea
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
14%
Ben Kistinger
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
13%
Brendon and Robert Scholl
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
12%
Sean Lillis
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
9%
Scott Aronow
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
9%
Tom Christopher
- SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
- The Schoolhouse Theater
9%
Eric Zoback
- ALL MY SONS
- Elmwood Playhouse
7%
Gerard Bourcier
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
James Gardner
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Jessica Jaber
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
4%
Eric Zoback
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
3%
Gerard Bouchier
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Michael Edan/David Julin
- FREUD'S LAST SESSION
- Antrim Playhouse
2%
Robin Anne Joseph
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Christian Fleming
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
16%
German Bosquez
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
14%
Adam Browne
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
14%
Bryan McPartlan
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
13%
Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
6%
Larry Wilbur
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
5%
Vince Umbrino
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
5%
Cliff Bruno
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Lisa Spielman
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Jim Simonson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Leo Leuci
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Lisa Spielman
- THE HUMANS
- Elmwood Playhouse
3%
Joseph Carrozza
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
2%
Jennie Gorn
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Max Silverman
- SON OF ZEUS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
2%
Jennie Gorn
- GIDION'S KNOT
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Max Silverman
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Jim Simonson
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ralph Barone Jr.
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
15%
Christopher J. Anderson
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
10%
Mara Karg
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
9%
John Carlos Lefkowitz
- BILLY ELLIOT
- Antrim Playhouse
7%
Annie Ciaffey
- JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
7%
Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
6%
Ben Kistinger
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
6%
Candace Lynn Matthew’s
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
5%
Jaelyn Pollock
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Brewster Theater Company
5%
Sara Johnson
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
5%
Angelica Rottingdam White
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Rachel Senhauser
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
4%
Bob Cady
- 1776
- Brewster Theater Company
3%
Carlos Gomez
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Carlie Zucker
- PAL JOEY
- Harrison players
3%
Marisa Paull Gorst
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Erin Salvate
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Jimmy Duffy
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
- Artistree Community Theater
2%
Raleigh Busser
- CATS
- Theater on Main Street
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Elisabeth S. Rodgers
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
17%
Nicole Arcieri
- AMADEUS
- The Manor Club Theatre
13%
Tom Beck
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Actors Conservatory Theatre
9%
Michelle Moriarty
- THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB
- Brewster Theater Company
8%
Colin Henning
- WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME
- Rivertowns Playhouse
7%
Andrew Lionetti
- THE NANCE
- Elmwood Playhouse
6%
Maddi Landau
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
4%
Janet Gaynor-Matonti
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Elizah Knight
- LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES
- The Schoolhouse Theater
3%
Adam Bloom
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
3%
Abigail Crocker
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theater on Main Street
3%
Meg Renton
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Antrim Playhouse
3%
Christopher Ledogar
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
2%
Leslie F. Smithey
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Chantal Martineau
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
2%
Tonette Smith
- POTUS
- Elmwood Playhouse
2%
Michael Daly
- FAITH HEALER
- The Schoolhouse Theater
2%
Kelly Kirby
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
2%
Ian Kenney
- DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER
- Antrim Playhouse
1%
Kevin Arthur
- STAGE KISS
- Harrison Players
1%
Michael Boyle
- HEDDA GABLER
- Theater on Main Street
1%
Peter Green
- THE MINUTES
- GoJo Clan Productions
1%
Laurel Lettieri
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%
Joey Pittorino
- MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Alexander Rios
- FLAWLESS
- Penguin Rep Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
The Schoolhouse Theater
19%
Elmwood Playhouse
14%
Brewster Theater Company
13%
The Manor Club Theatre
9%
Antrim Playhouse
9%
Artistree Community Theater
7%
Actors Conservatory Theatre
6%
Rivertowns Playhouse
5%
Harrison Players
4%
Theater on Main Street
3%
GoJo Clan Productions
3%
White Plains Performing Arts Center
3%
Rosendale Theater
1%
Emelin Theater
1%
Penguin Rep Theatre
1%
Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck
1%
Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company
1%