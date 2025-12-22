Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; The Schoolhouse Theater Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Wali Jamal - SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF - The Schoolhouse Theater 30%

CRYING ON THE CAMINO

16%

Celeste Mancinelli -- Elmwood Playhouse

WINTER CABARET

12%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

WINTER CABARET

12%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

HUGUENOT CABARET

12%

Kathy Jones -- The Manor Club Theatre

WINTER CABARET

9%

Lisa DiBlasi -- Theater on Main Street

SON OF ZEUS

8%

Jimmy Georgiades -- Penguin Rep Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

23%

Nikki Wood -- Artistree Community Theatre

BILLY ELLIOT

22%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

A BRONX TALE

13%

Janice Paganelli -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

PAL JOEY

11%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

THE NANCE

11%

Laurie Brongo -- Elmwood Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

10%

Lexie Frare -- White Plains Performing Arts Center

CATS

10%

Veronica Nogrady -- Theater on Main Street

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

24%

Nancy Nichols -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

16%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

1776

13%

CJ Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

13%

Lexie Frere -- Artistree Community Theater

THE NANCE

11%

Janet Fenton -- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

6%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

POTUS

6%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

6%

Jeremy Kim -- Theater on Main Street

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Jessica Picard -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

2%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

38%

- Emlin Theater - Artistree

A BRONX TALE

35%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

CATS

28%

- Theater on Main Street

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

21%

Judy Brewster -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

20%

Cal Chiang -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

16%

Lexie Frare -- Artistree Community Theater

PAL JOEY

13%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison players

THE COLOR PURPLE

8%

Josue Jasmin -- Clocktower Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

8%

Pia Haas -- The Armonk Players

1776

8%

Stacy Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

6%

Jessica Jaber -- Theatre on Main

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

18%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

14%

Donna Bellone -- The Manor Club Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

8%

Emma Shafer -- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

8%

Derek Tarson -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

7%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

THE NANCE

7%

Alan Demovsky -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

5%

Claudia Stefany -- Elmwood Playhouse

NUTS

4%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

STAGE KISS

4%

Anthony Valbiro -- Harrison Players

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

4%

Dana Duff -- Antrim Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

3%

Bram Lewis -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE HUMANS

2%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

Michael Edan -- Antrim Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

2%

Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

2%

Pia Haas -- Whippoorwill Theater

THE MINUTES

2%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

OUR SUBURB

2%

Sydnie Grosberg Ronga -- Rosendale Theater

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Michael E. Boyle, Jr -- Theater on Main Street

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

FLAWLESS

1%

Joe Brancato -- Penguin Rep Theatre

FAITH HEALER

14%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

12%

- The Manor Club Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

8%

- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH

8%

- Artistree Community Theater

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

8%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE NANCE

5%

- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

5%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

1776

4%

- Brewster Theater Company

POTUS

4%

- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

4%

- Harrison players

CATS

3%

- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

3%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

3%

- Brewster Theater Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Clocktower Players

HAIRSPRAY

3%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

1%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

STAGE KISS

1%

- Harrison Players

GIDION'S KNOT

0%

- GoJo Clan Productions

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

0%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

13%

Dennis Parichy and Brian Aldous -- The Schoolhouse Theater

1776

12%

Bob Dumont -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

11%

Anthony Santora -- Artistree Community Theater

AMADEUS

11%

L2 Web Media -- The Manor Club Theatre

FAITH HEALER

9%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

ALL MY SONS

7%

Mike Gnazzo -- Elmwood Playhouse

HANG ON

6%

Allan Seward -- Antrim Playhouse

THE NANCE

5%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

PAL JOEY

4%

Peter Deigand -- Harrison players

CATS

4%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

THE HUMANS

4%

Deanna Koski -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Keira Ferguson -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

POTUS

3%

Rob Ward -- Elmwood Playhouse

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

2%

Dennis Parichy -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE MINUTES

2%

Lowden Flower -- GoJo Clan Productions

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

1%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

SON OF ZEUS

1%

Cameron Filepas -- Penguin Rep Theatre

FLAWLESS

1%

Martin Vreeland -- Penguin Rep Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

0%

Mike Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

22%

Joy Giuseffi -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

21%

Ryan Buchanan -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

19%

Helen Konrad -- Antrim Playhouse

PAL JOEY

13%

Blake Rowe -- Harrison players

THE NANCE

9%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

8%

Jonathan Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

1776

7%

Peter Reit -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

18%

- Antrim Playhouse

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

15%

- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

14%

- Artistree Community Theater

A BRONX TALE

9%

- ACT

1776

9%

- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

9%

- Harrison Players

HAIRSPRAY

7%

- Open Hydrant Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

- Clocktower Players

CATS

5%

- Theater on Main Street

HAIRSPRAY

4%

- White Plains Performing Arts Center

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

4%

- The Armonk Players

1776

15%

Sean Latasa -- Brewster Theater Company

BILLY ELLIOT

15%

Jarrett Bruno -- Antrim Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

14%

Neil Schleifer -- Open Hydrant Theatre

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Zack Autieri -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

7%

Edward Van Saders -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

7%

Aches Autieri -- Emlin Theater - Artistree

PAL JOEY

6%

Richard Hunter -- Harrison Players

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

Saige Bryan -- Clocktower Players

CATS

5%

Angela Pepe -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

4%

Kaitlyn O’Shea -- Harrison Players

I LOVE YOU BECAUSE

4%

Anthony Malchar -- Armonk Players

PAL JOEY

3%

Karen Pursel -- Harrison Players

CATS

3%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

2%

Benedict Hudson -- Theater on Main Street

CATS

1%

Gianna Gazzillo -- Theater on Main Street

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

9%

Wali Jamal -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

8%

Jeff Dylan Garrett -- The Manor Club Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

8%

Patrick Zeller -- The Schoolhouse Theater

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

7%

Rachel Gatewood -- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

7%

Debbie Buchsbaum -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

7%

Chad Hudson -- Elmwood Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

5%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

4%

Michael Fanuele -- The Manor Club Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

4%

Sean Latasa -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Alison Costello -- Antrim Playhouse

STAGE KISS

3%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Sierra Lide'n -- Antrim Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

3%

Victor Slezak -- The Schoolhouse Theater

POTUS

2%

Meg Sewell -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

2%

Dana Duff -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Elmwood Playhouse

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

John Klemek -- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

Marisa Gore -- Antrim Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

GIDION'S KNOT

2%

Missy Flower -- GoJo Clan Productions

THE HUMANS

2%

Kelly Kirby -- Elmwood Playhouse

STAGE KISS

2%

Amanda Bloom -- Harrison Players

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Ruth Chiamulera -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

STAGE KISS

1%

Danny Charest -- Harrison Players

AMADEUS

16%

- Manor Club Theater

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

15%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

10%

- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

9%

- Rivertowns Playhouse

ALL MY SONS

8%

- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

5%

- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

5%

- Elmwood Playhouse

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

5%

- Theater on Main Street

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

4%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE HUMANS

3%

- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

- Actors Conservatory Theatre

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

2%

- Antrim Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

2%

- The Schoolhouse Theater

STAGE KISS

2%

- Harrison Players

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

- Penguin Rep Theatre

OUR SUBURB

1%

- Rosendale Theater

THE HAUNTED WORD: THE TALES OF EDGAR ALLAN POE

1%

- Whippoorwill Theater

THE MINUTES

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

HEDDA GABLER

1%

- Theater on Main Street

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

- GoJo Clan Productions

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

14%

Tony Andrea -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

13%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

AMADEUS

12%

Brendon and Robert Scholl -- The Manor Club Theatre

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

9%

Sean Lillis -- Rivertowns Playhouse

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

9%

Scott Aronow -- Artistree Community Theater

SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF

9%

Tom Christopher -- The Schoolhouse Theater

ALL MY SONS

7%

Eric Zoback -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE NANCE

6%

Gerard Bourcier -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

4%

James Gardner -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

4%

Jessica Jaber -- Theater on Main Street

MOON OVER BUFFALO

3%

Eric Zoback -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Gerard Bouchier -- Antrim Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM

2%

Gina Stanton, Sharon Wolff, & Amber Layne -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FREUD'S LAST SESSION

2%

Michael Edan/David Julin -- Antrim Playhouse

GIDION'S KNOT

2%

Robin Anne Joseph -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Sharon Wolff & Gina Stanton -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

FLAWLESS

1%

Christian Fleming -- Penguin Rep Theatre

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

16%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

14%

German Bosquez -- The Manor Club Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

14%

Adam Browne -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

13%

Bryan McPartlan -- Artistree Community Theater

FAITH HEALER

6%

Jessica Klee and Owen Thompson -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE NANCE

5%

Larry Wilbur -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

5%

Vince Umbrino -- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

4%

Cliff Bruno -- Harrison players

POTUS

4%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

CATS

3%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE NANCE

3%

Leo Leuci -- Elmwood Playhouse

THE HUMANS

3%

Lisa Spielman -- Elmwood Playhouse

MOON OVER BUFFALO

2%

Joseph Carrozza -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE MINUTES

2%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

SON OF ZEUS

2%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

GIDION'S KNOT

1%

Jennie Gorn -- GoJo Clan Productions

FLAWLESS

1%

Max Silverman -- Penguin Rep Theatre

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Jim Simonson -- Theater on Main Street

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

15%

Ralph Barone Jr. -- Brewster Theater Company

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

10%

Christopher J. Anderson -- Artistree Community Theater

BILLY ELLIOT

9%

Mara Karg -- Antrim Playhouse

BILLY ELLIOT

7%

John Carlos Lefkowitz -- Antrim Playhouse

JOSEPH…DREAMCOAT

7%

Annie Ciaffey -- Artistree Community Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

6%

Narrator Trio - Heather Cappelle, Erin Salvate, Kierra Pizarro -- Artistree Community Theater

1776

6%

Ben Kistinger -- Brewster Theater Company

PAL JOEY

5%

Candace Lynn Matthew’s -- Harrison players

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Jaelyn Pollock -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

5%

Sara Johnson -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

4%

Angelica Rottingdam White -- Harrison players

PAL JOEY

4%

Rachel Senhauser -- Harrison players

1776

3%

Bob Cady -- Brewster Theater Company

CATS

3%

Carlos Gomez -- Theater on Main Street

PAL JOEY

3%

Carlie Zucker -- Harrison players

CATS

3%

Marisa Paull Gorst -- Theater on Main Street

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Erin Salvate -- Artistree Community Theater

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

2%

Jimmy Duffy -- Artistree Community Theater

CATS

1%

Raleigh Busser -- Theater on Main Street

FAITH HEALER

17%

Elisabeth S. Rodgers -- The Schoolhouse Theater

AMADEUS

13%

Nicole Arcieri -- The Manor Club Theatre

MOON OVER BUFFALO

9%

Tom Beck -- Actors Conservatory Theatre

THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

8%

Michelle Moriarty -- Brewster Theater Company

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

7%

Colin Henning -- Rivertowns Playhouse

THE NANCE

6%

Andrew Lionetti -- Elmwood Playhouse

POTUS

4%

Maddi Landau -- Elmwood Playhouse

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

3%

Janet Gaynor-Matonti -- Antrim Playhouse

LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES

3%

Elizah Knight -- The Schoolhouse Theater

STAGE KISS

3%

Adam Bloom -- Harrison Players

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Abigail Crocker -- Theater on Main Street

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

3%

Meg Renton -- Antrim Playhouse

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

2%

Christopher Ledogar -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

POTUS

2%

Leslie F. Smithey -- Elmwood Playhouse

HEDDA GABLER

2%

Chantal Martineau -- Theater on Main Street

POTUS

2%

Tonette Smith -- Elmwood Playhouse

FAITH HEALER

2%

Michael Daly -- The Schoolhouse Theater

THE MINUTES

2%

Kelly Kirby -- GoJo Clan Productions

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER

1%

Ian Kenney -- Antrim Playhouse

STAGE KISS

1%

Kevin Arthur -- Harrison Players

HEDDA GABLER

1%

Michael Boyle -- Theater on Main Street

THE MINUTES

1%

Peter Green -- GoJo Clan Productions

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Laurel Lettieri -- Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET

1%

Joey Pittorino -- Penguin Rep Theatre

FLAWLESS

1%

Alexander Rios -- Penguin Rep Theatre

19%

The Schoolhouse Theater

14%

Elmwood Playhouse

13%

Brewster Theater Company

9%

The Manor Club Theatre

9%

Antrim Playhouse

7%

Artistree Community Theater

6%

Actors Conservatory Theatre

5%

Rivertowns Playhouse

4%

Harrison Players

3%

Theater on Main Street

3%

GoJo Clan Productions

3%

White Plains Performing Arts Center

1%

Rosendale Theater

1%

Emelin Theater

1%

Penguin Rep Theatre

1%

Center for Performing Arts Rhinebeck

1%

Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company

