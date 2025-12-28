Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Announces Award Winners for 4th Annual Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack

The event is a multi-week curated performing arts festival featuring theatre, music, comedy, and dance.
Phoenix Theatre Ensemble announced the 2025 award recipients for the Fourth Annual Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack, a multi-week curated performing arts festival featuring theatre, music, comedy, and dance.
Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack is a program of Phoenix Theatre Ensemble. The curated 2025 Festival October 2-16, 2025 presenting 14 performances across six venues throughout the Village of Nyack, New York.
Founded in 2004, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is a 22-year-old nonprofit ensemble of 31 actors, directors, designers, and playwrights. The company produces work in New York City and, since 2018, has expanded its programming to include the Hudson Valley and produces an annual performing arts festival in the fall of each year in Nyack NY (24 miles from NYC).
Festival judges have determined the following award recipients:
Outstanding Production
Larry Parks’ Day in Court by Ron Marquette
Produced by The Drilling Company
Outstanding Performance in a Musical
Tracey Conyers Lee (in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill – Redux by Lanie Robertson)
Produced by Nomad Theatrical Productions
Outstanding Revival
The Crucible by Arthur Miller | A Public Works Production
Produced by Firebird Project and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble
Outstanding Performance in a New Work
Joseph Medeiros (in The Odyssey in Ancient Greek (Book II) by Homer)
Outstanding Performance in a Revival
Reggie Wilson (in Sugar Ray by Laurence Holder)
Produced by Reginald Wilson
Outstanding Unique Theatrical Performance – Musical
Sermons on Miranda Lambert by Jenn Allen
Produced by Blessed Unrest
Outstanding Unique Theatrical Performance – Non-Musical
Help Me!
Produced and performed by Leo Lion
Outstanding Ensemble
A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare
Produced by Shakespeare in a Parking Lot
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Karen Case Cook – Afterplay by Brian Friel
Produced by Phoenix Theatre Ensemble
Outstanding Non-Profit Venue
The Angel Nyack
Outstanding Business Venue
Rose Hall at Prohibition River
Videos