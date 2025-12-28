Phoenix Theatre Ensemble Announces Award Winners for 4th Annual Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Phoenix Theatre Ensemble announced the 2025 award recipients for the Fourth Annual Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack, a multi-week curated performing arts festival featuring theatre, music, comedy, and dance.

Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack is a program of Phoenix Theatre Ensemble. The curated 2025 Festival October 2-16, 2025 presenting 14 performances across six venues throughout the Village of Nyack, New York.

Founded in 2004, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is a 22-year-old nonprofit ensemble of 31 actors, directors, designers, and playwrights. The company produces work in New York City and, since 2018, has expanded its programming to include the Hudson Valley and produces an annual performing arts festival in the fall of each year in Nyack NY (24 miles from NYC).

Festival judges have determined the following award recipients:

Outstanding Production

Larry Parks’ Day in Court by Ron Marquette

Produced by The Drilling Company

Outstanding Performance in a Musical

Tracey Conyers Lee (in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill – Redux by Lanie Robertson)

Produced by Nomad Theatrical Productions

Outstanding Revival

The Crucible by Arthur Miller | A Public Works Production

Produced by Firebird Project and Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Outstanding Performance in a New Work

Joseph Medeiros (in The Odyssey in Ancient Greek (Book II) by Homer)

Outstanding Performance in a Revival

Reggie Wilson (in Sugar Ray by Laurence Holder)

Produced by Reginald Wilson

Outstanding Unique Theatrical Performance – Musical

Sermons on Miranda Lambert by Jenn Allen

Produced by Blessed Unrest

Outstanding Unique Theatrical Performance – Non-Musical

Help Me!

Produced and performed by Leo Lion

Outstanding Ensemble

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare

Produced by Shakespeare in a Parking Lot

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Karen Case Cook – Afterplay by Brian Friel

Produced by Phoenix Theatre Ensemble

Outstanding Non-Profit Venue

The Angel Nyack

Outstanding Business Venue

Rose Hall at Prohibition River

