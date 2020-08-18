Rochester Theatres Present Drive-In Show 'Getting Our Act Together... Together'

The show was held on August 13-16, 2020 but will be posted online at a later date.

The Community Theatres in the Rochester area recently teamed up to present a socially distanced variety show in the RCTC parking lot.

"Getting Our Act Together...Together" was held on August 13-16, 2020.

Patrons had the choice between listening through their car radio or sitting outside in a lawn chair to enjoy the performance.

"We're a creative community, we like to be together, we love to make people feel better," Sue Schnell, the managing director told KIMT3. "So I wanted them to have the opportunity to jump start those creative juices again. So really it was primarily about creating that community."

The performance is expected to be posted online for all who were unable to attend in person.

Read more on KIMT3.

