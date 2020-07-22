Rochester Fringe Calls on Artists of Color to Submit to This Year's Virtual Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The 2020 festival will be virtual, and is scheduled for September 15-26.

Rochester Fringe is specifically calling for submissions by artists of color, in a new call for entires posted on Tuesday, WXXI News reports.

The festival opened for submissions in June, and regularly repeats its calls for entries. This time, its latest invitation called specifically on artists of color to submit to this year's virtual festival.

"As always, Fringe aims to reflect the broad, diverse perspectives of artists and arts organizations in our community," the organization wrote in an email titled "Call for Artists of Color." "The work of Artists of Color is welcome and valued."

Applications can be submitted at rochesterfringe.com and are due by July 31 at 5 p.m.

Read the original story on WXXI News.

Since its debut in 2012, the Fringe has drawn more than a half million visitors from all over the world to over 3,600 diverse performances and events. In fact, Rochester's not-for-profit Fringe has become one of the largest and most successful fringe festivals in the nation, the largest multi-genre arts festival in New York State, and one of the region's most anticipated festivals each year.

Learn more about the festival at https://rochesterfringe.com/.

