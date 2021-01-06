ROCopera's Virtual Season Continues With An Art Song Cycle Festival

ROCopera continues their inaugural 2020-21 season virtually with a Song Cycle Festival. The virtual festival streams exclusively online January 28th-January 31st, 2021. Tickets are $10 for a single day pass or $35 for a full festival pass and are available at rocopera.org/tickets where more information is also available. Each night will feature different ROCopera performers presenting works by Samuel Barber, Christian B. Carey, Aaron Copland, Florence Price, and Franz Schubert.

Art Songs are a staple to the classical vocal repertoire and are typically performed in a recital and/or concert setting. ROCopera is reimagining the standard of Art Song performance by creating visual narratives with the composers' works. All ROCopera performers have produced their own interpretations through audio/video digital presentation. Each night will feature a different composer or pair of composers.

The virtual Song Cycle Festival will feature singers Tyler Cassidy-Heacock, Juli Elliot, Elisabeth Halliday-Quan, Heather Holmquest, Sara Noble, and Kerri Lynn Slominski; pianists featured will be Nathan Cheung, Alex Kuczynski, Julia Lin, and Christopher Petit.

ROCopera is dedicated to creating opera that is with, by, and for the people of Rochester by re-imagining and reinterpreting existing classical vocal music through a contemporary lens; by promoting new works for the classical voice; and by bringing opera out of the concert hall and into community spaces. For more information, visit: rocopera.org.