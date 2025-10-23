New Rochelle Opera to Present GREAT MOMENTS FROM THE GRAND STAGE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Rochelle Opera will continue its tradition of bringing world-class vocal artistry to Westchester with Great Moments from the Grand Stage! on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the Christopher Murphy Auditorium at Iona University.

This concert features four acclaimed operatic artists-Christina Major (soprano), Jeremy Brauner (tenor), Michelle Detwiler (mezzo-soprano), Jason Detwiler (baritone), Alla Milchtein at the piano, and with Jason Tramm as the Emcee.

The first half of the program showcases the grandeur of opera through beloved arias and ensembles from the world's greatest composers, including selections from New Rochelle Opera's upcoming 2026 concert production of Verdi's Nabucco-a masterpiece of drama, passion, and unforgettable music.

The second half of the program shines a spotlight on great Broadway melodies, with music by Rodgers and Hammerstein and much more!

"This concert beautifully bridges the worlds of opera and musical theatre and features performing artists that will thrill and inspire in both genres." said Maestro Jason Tramm, the newly appointed Artistic and General Director of New Rochelle Opera. "Audiences will experience the timeless power of the unamplified human voice."

Tickets: $40 general admission, $35 seniors, $15 non-Iona students. Iona University staff and students attend free of charge.