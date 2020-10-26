Neil LaBute's TRUE LOVE WILL FIND YOU IN THE END Has World Premiere at Denzien Theatre

The production, originally scheduled to close on October 18, is now extended through Sunday, November 22.

The DENIZEN Theatre in New Paltz, New York quietly opened its doors for the first time since the pandemic began on October 8, with the world premiere of Neil LaBute's True Love Will Find You In the End, a love story for our Covid-19 age. The production, originally scheduled to close on October 18, is now extended through Sunday, November 22 at their theater at Water Street Market (10 Main Street, Suite 501, New Paltz, NY). It is one of the few theater in the US to open its doors since the start of the pandemic.



From three-time Tony Award-nominee Neil LaBute comes a new love story for the pandemic age. True Love Will Find You In the End is about marriage and divorce; passion and obsession; and how love can find you in even the most extraordinary circumstances.



Director J.J. Kandel's theatrical experience transports eight audience members - safely positioned at opposing sides of a socially distanced square - into the world of the play through a layered composition of sound, light, and narrative as we experience two sides of the same story.



Actors Gia Crovatin and KeiLyn Durrel Jones bring an extraordinary level of intimacy to their performances, even though they never appear on stage. The crack design team, featuring the work of Greg MacPherson, Nick Moore, and Marcel Mitscherlich, helps create this intimate and immersive environment for this edge-of-your-seat love story.



Following social distancing guidelines set by the CDC and the State of New York's Department of Health, all seats in the theater are placed six-feet apart. There are only eight seats per performance. All patrons are required to wear a mask upon entering the building and for the duration of their time in the theater.

Complimentary masks and gloves are available to all patrons. Hand sanitizing stations are set up at the entrance. The lobby, bathrooms, and theater are cleaned and sanitized prior to each curtain time.



Production Information:



True Love Will Find You In the End

Written by Neil LaBute, directed by J.J. Kandel

With Gia Crovatin and KeiLyn Durrel Jones

Lighting Design: Greg MacPherson; Sound Design and Original Composition: Nick Moore;

Scenic Installation Designer & Artist: Marcel Mitscherlich

The Producer is Sarah Cronk

The founder and Producing Artistic Director of DENIZEN Theatre is Harry Lipstein



Now - Sunday, November 22

Schedule: Saturdays at 4 pm, 6 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 12 pm, 2 pm & 4 pm

Running time is 46 minutes, no intermission



DENIZEN Theatre

Water Street Market

10 Main Street, Suite 501

New Paltz, NY 12561



For Information/Reservations:

www.denizentheatre.com

845.303.4136

