Music Conservatory Of Westchester To Present Virtual Concert For The Community

While everyone is social distancing, music is more important than ever to bring hope, calm, and joy to our community. The Music Conservatory of Westchester will present Keep the Music Playing: A Virtual Concert for the Community to be streamed online on Friday, May 8 at noon.

Conservatory students and faculty, and friends of the organization are planned to participate with musical performances from their homes. Audiences can expect a showcase of a variety of genres and instruments with some fun surprise guests!

"Music has always been a source of inspiration, joy and comfort in all types of circumstances," Executive Director Jean Newton says. "It is especially important in times of crisis. Music brings people together, and in today's world we're so lucky to have the capacity to do this even if we can't all be in the same room."

As a nonprofit music school, the Conservatory is dedicated to its mission to provide the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community. The school's signature mission-based programs include a Scholarship Program for financially-deserving students to pursue their musical dreams, Music Therapy Program for children and adults with disabilities, and Healing Our Heroes music therapy program for U.S. military veterans. More than 3,000 students from the greater Westchester County region are served by the Music Conservatory of Westchester each year.

"Our entire Conservatory community is getting involved," Marketing and Communications Manager Adriana Rivera says. "We are thrilled to share the light of music during such uncertain times."

The Virtual Concert for the Community can be viewed on the Music Conservatory of Westchester's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/MusicConservatory. The free, shareable video will be posted for the public to enjoy.





