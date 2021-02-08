Magazzino Italian Art Presents Live-Streamed Conversation With Filmmaker, Scholar and Activist Fred Kuwornu

Filmmaker, scholar and activist Fred Kuwornu will lead a live-streamed conversation on the visual histories of Blackness in post-war Italian culture. Inaugurating a new multi-year series, entitled Pensiero Plurale , organized by Magazzino Italian Art and curated by Ilaria Conti, Kuwornu will address issues of diversity and the complexities of representation through the lens of his films.

For over a decade, Kuwornu, an Italian-Ghanaian independent scholar, has been involved in narrating and analyzing the experience of the African diaspora in Italy from historical, sociological, and political perspectives. Utilizing examples of visual culture ranging from the 1930s to 2020s, Kuwornu will illuminate conceptions of Blackness underlying contemporary Italian culture. While speaking to the specificities of the Black Lives Matter and anti-racist and citizenship rights movements in Italy, Kuwornu will shed light on how younger generations of creatives, activists and entrepreneurs have created positive change and established new methods of cultural production in their fields.

Kuwornu's film Blaxploitation: 100 Years of Blackness in Italian Cinema is a diasporic, hybrid and critical documentary that describes the representation of Blackness in Italian cinema from 1915 through present day.

BLAQ•IT: Representing Blackness in Italy

When: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 12 pm ET

Where: Live streaming on Magazzino's website here

