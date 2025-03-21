Ian McKellen and More Set for Rivertowns Playhouse 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rivertowns Playhouse will present its fourth annual Summer Festival Season, featuring two acclaimed productions: What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 - July 27) and Ian McKellen's Acting Shakespeare (August 2 - August 24).

Set against the scenic backdrop of the Irvington Presbyterian Church's historic campus, this outdoor theater experience offers audiences thought-provoking, high-quality performances free of charge. Rivertowns Playhouse extends its gratitude to Pastor Blaine Crawford, Emily Villar, the IPC staff, and the IPC Session for their continued support.

What the Constitution Means to Me

A poignant, humorous, and deeply moving one-woman show, What the Constitution Means to Me explores a lifelong relationship with a document that is both inspiring and deeply challenging. This 90-minute theatrical journey brings American history to life in an emotional and thought-provoking way.

Playwright: Heidi Schreck

Director: Emma Shafer

Starring: Rachel Gatewood (SUNY Purchase graduate)

Recommended for ages: 14 and up

Performance Schedule

Location: Irvington Presbyterian Church (Subject to change if touring is added)

Performances: July 11 - July 27 at 7:00 PM

Ian McKellen's Acting Shakespeare

A bold and innovative one-man show, Ian McKellen's Acting Shakespeare blends stand-up comedy, music, and drama into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Inspired by Ian McKellen's original Acting Shakespeare, this adaptation incorporates insights from James Shapiro's Shakespeare in a Divided America and features musical selections from Stephen Sondheim.

With a fusion of comedy, drama, and music reminiscent of Bo Burnham's Inside and Make Happy, this production reimagines Shakespeare's legacy through a contemporary lens.

Created and written by: Ian McKellen

Performed and adapted by: Kamran Saliani (Irvington native)

Parody/music contributions: Bo Burnham, Stephen Sondheim

Recommended for all ages

Performance Schedule

Location: Rivertowns Playhouse Backlawn Theater at Irvington Presbyterian Church (unless otherwise noted)

Previews: August 2 and 3 at 8:00 PM

Opening Night: August 9 at 8:00 PM

Performances: August 10, 14 (Turnure Park, White Plains), 15, 16, 17, 22, 23

Closing Night: August 24 at 8:00 PM

Comments