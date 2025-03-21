Ian McKellen and More Set for Rivertowns Playhouse 2025 Summer Festival Lineup

Up first is What the Constitution Means to Me running July 5 - July 27.
Rivertowns Playhouse will present its fourth annual Summer Festival Season, featuring two acclaimed productions: What the Constitution Means to Me (July 5 - July 27) and Ian McKellen's Acting Shakespeare (August 2 - August 24).
Set against the scenic backdrop of the Irvington Presbyterian Church's historic campus, this outdoor theater experience offers audiences thought-provoking, high-quality performances free of charge. Rivertowns Playhouse extends its gratitude to Pastor Blaine Crawford, Emily Villar, the IPC staff, and the IPC Session for their continued support.
A poignant, humorous, and deeply moving one-woman show, What the Constitution Means to Me explores a lifelong relationship with a document that is both inspiring and deeply challenging. This 90-minute theatrical journey brings American history to life in an emotional and thought-provoking way.
Location: Irvington Presbyterian Church (Subject to change if touring is added)
Performances: July 11 - July 27 at 7:00 PM
A bold and innovative one-man show, Ian McKellen's Acting Shakespeare blends stand-up comedy, music, and drama into an unforgettable theatrical experience. Inspired by Ian McKellen's original Acting Shakespeare, this adaptation incorporates insights from James Shapiro's Shakespeare in a Divided America and features musical selections from Stephen Sondheim.
With a fusion of comedy, drama, and music reminiscent of Bo Burnham's Inside and Make Happy, this production reimagines Shakespeare's legacy through a contemporary lens.
Location: Rivertowns Playhouse Backlawn Theater at Irvington Presbyterian Church (unless otherwise noted)
Previews: August 2 and 3 at 8:00 PM
Opening Night: August 9 at 8:00 PM
Performances: August 10, 14 (Turnure Park, White Plains), 15, 16, 17, 22, 23
Closing Night: August 24 at 8:00 PM
