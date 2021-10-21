Hoff-Barthelson's 2021-2022 Artist Faculty Performance Series Commences, November 19

Members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Faculty take the stage to kick-off the 2021-2022 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:30 pm in the School's Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. The concert will feature performances by the Solace Quartet and The Jamie Reynolds Trio.

The Solace Quartet will enthrall audience members with a performance of Richard Strauss' rich and energetic Piano Quartet in C minor, op. 13. The Solace Quartet comprises HBMS faculty members Tomoko Uchino, piano; April Johnson, violin; Peter Seidenberg, cello, and guest artist and former HBMS faculty member Chi-Chi Lin Bestmann, viola. The Jamie Reynolds Trio will perform jazz standards from the Great American Songbook, selected compositions by Duke Ellington and Wayne Shorter, and Reynolds' own modern jazz compositions. Joining Mr. Reynolds are guest artists Gary Wang, bass; Vinnie Sperrazza, drums and special guest Steve Wilson, alto saxophone. Program and performers are subject to change.

Admission to the concert is $20 general admission and is free of charge to students under 18 and adult HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3EWUKG6), by visiting the School's website (www.hbms.org), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.

Seating is limited to 60 individuals. Please note the following health and safety requirements: masks are always required in HBMS facilities; all guests must complete a brief online health screening questionnaire, which will be emailed to the ticket purchaser the morning of the event; and proof of full vaccination - an image of your vaccination card or your NYS Excelsior pass - will be required of all persons 12 years and above.