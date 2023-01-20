Hoff-Barthelson Music School's Summer Arts Program Opens Enrollment

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Summer Arts Program is geared toward students entering 1st-9thÂ grade.

Jan. 20, 2023 Â 

Enrollment is now underway for Hoff-Barthelson Music School's popular Summer Arts Program.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is the ideal setting for a stimulating, challenging, and fun-filled summer of creative exploration. Our Summer Arts Program offers rich, individually tailored experiences in music, movement, visual art, and drama. Participants benefit from expert instruction; a nurturing environment; learning and practicing with peers; exploring new instruments, styles, and art forms; growing in their understanding of the language of music (music theory); honing performance skills; and forming lasting friendships.

New this year, the School will be offering two customizable three-week sessions. Session 1 will be held June 26-July 14, 2023; Session 2 will be held July 17-August 4, 2023. Class and ensemble content varies from Session 1 to Session 2 providing students who attend both sessions with unique and complementary learning experiences.

The Summer Arts Program is geared toward students entering 1st-9th grade. Selected late afternoon offerings are available in the 1st Session for students entering 10th-12th grades. Morning, Afternoon and Full Day options are available as well as Early Drop Off and Late Pick Up.

Classes, workshops, and performance opportunities include: Group Instruction in strings, winds, brass, guitar, piano, and percussion; Chorus; Drama; Music and Movement; Visual Arts; Orchestra; Jazz Band; Wind Ensemble; Music Technology; Piano as a Second Instrument; World Drumming; Chimes; Simple Symphony; Composers Corner; Introduction to Chamber Music; Music History Through the Ages; Reading, Writing, Listening: Building Music Literacy; Chamber Music; Crossroads Ensemble; Sing! Vocal Ensemble; and a Performance Forum.

The School's exceptional faculty-made up of top performers and music educators-provide personalized attention to each student.

Space is limited; enrollment is on a first come, first served basis.

Early-bird registration discounts available through March 31. Partial need-based financial aid available.

For additional information and to register visit www.hbms.org; call 914-723-1169; or e-mail summerarts@hbms.org.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School is proud to be a grantee of ArtsWestchester with funding made possible by Westchester County government with the support of County Executive George Latimer. Programs are made possible, in part, with support from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

Photo credit: Steven Schnur




