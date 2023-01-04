Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards

Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23

Join in the fun of a music and movement class and learn about the School's offerings!

Jan. 04, 2023  

Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am.

Learn more about the School's Dalcroze-based music and movement program and get a taste of program activities children and their adults can look forward to together. Participants will have the opportunity to join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:30 am, followed by a brief Q & A with faculty.

In the event of snow, or inclement weather, the Open House will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am.

For additional information and to RSVP:

RSVP required: Visit www.hbms.org, e-mail hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

About the Early Childhood Program and First Instrument Classes

Hoff-Barthelson's Early Childhood classes encourage and support the development of children's minds and bodies through Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a renowned teaching method that pairs music and movement.

Weekly classes for preschoolers incorporate exercises and games that involve singing, moving, improvising, and using small percussion instruments to promote keen inner hearing and rhythmic sensitivity. Props such as colorful balls, hoops, scarves, and puppets animate musical concepts and engage the senses and imagination. Even the very youngest children develop focus, spatial awareness, fine and gross motor skills, social skills, and the ability to work with others-all while having fun.

Classes are available for parents/caregivers with their children as well as in a "drop-off" format for children who enjoy attending music class independently.

"Weekly early childhood classes at HBMS offer a rich and inviting musical environment where children enjoy singing songs, moving to live music, and playing percussion instruments," said Laura Barnet, Early Childhood Music Specialist at Hoff-Barthelson. "These group experiences are the perfect first step to private instrumental instruction!"

For families interested in taking the first steps in learning to play an instrument, group classes in piano, violin, flute and guitar introduce the joy of making music with others while teaching basic playing technique, and foundational musical concepts.

A complete listing of available classes and their descriptions can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217272®id=84&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhbms.org%2Fearly-childhood%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The Whit Photo
Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts Center
Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
Student Blog: Future Planning Photo
Student Blog: Future Planning
I am a person who takes planning for the future very seriously, usually fabricating a plan A, B, and sometimes even a C before I feel confident enough to make any serious decisions. However, if there’s anything I learned about making future plans is how often they change.
Student Blog: Burnout Photo
Student Blog: Burnout
These past few weeks have been very hectic with little room for breaks. After a long string of chaos, I remained motivated telling myself that a break would come shortly. You can imagine my horror when I looked at my calendar and saw that finals week was set to start and due to some impeccable timing, so was my burnout.
Composers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in January Photo
Composers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in January
On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts CenterPhotos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts Center
January 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
Composers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in JanuaryComposers Concordance to Present THE KOSTABI PIANO SERIES in January
December 28, 2022

On January 29th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will present its ongoing 'Kostabi Piano Series'. Great pianists in a salon setting, performing on a beautiful Steinway D piano.
Fort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the ArtsFort Salem Theater Awarded $30,000 By The New York State Council on the Arts
December 19, 2022

Fort Salem Theater has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
Mount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE TodayMount Vernon's Grace Baptist Church To Present Annual CHRISTMAS WITH GRACE Today
December 18, 2022

Join Pastor Richardson and the Grace church family this holiday season for its annual Christmas concert, 'Christmas with Grace,' on Sunday, December 18, 2022. It will be broadcasted live from Grace's sanctuary at 7:00 p.m. on Impact TV Network (check your local listings.)
SPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive DirectorSPACE On Ryder Farm Appoints Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director
December 12, 2022

The Board of Directors of SPACE on Ryder Farm has announced the appointment of Kelly M. Burdick as Executive Director of the treasured Hudson Valley-based arts organization.
share