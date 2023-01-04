Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am.

Learn more about the School's Dalcroze-based music and movement program and get a taste of program activities children and their adults can look forward to together. Participants will have the opportunity to join in the fun of a music and movement class at 10:30 am, followed by a brief Q & A with faculty.

In the event of snow, or inclement weather, the Open House will take place on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, beginning at 10:00 am.

For additional information and to RSVP:

RSVP required: Visit www.hbms.org, e-mail hb@hbms.org or call 914-723-1169.

About the Early Childhood Program and First Instrument Classes

Hoff-Barthelson's Early Childhood classes encourage and support the development of children's minds and bodies through Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a renowned teaching method that pairs music and movement.

Weekly classes for preschoolers incorporate exercises and games that involve singing, moving, improvising, and using small percussion instruments to promote keen inner hearing and rhythmic sensitivity. Props such as colorful balls, hoops, scarves, and puppets animate musical concepts and engage the senses and imagination. Even the very youngest children develop focus, spatial awareness, fine and gross motor skills, social skills, and the ability to work with others-all while having fun.

Classes are available for parents/caregivers with their children as well as in a "drop-off" format for children who enjoy attending music class independently.

"Weekly early childhood classes at HBMS offer a rich and inviting musical environment where children enjoy singing songs, moving to live music, and playing percussion instruments," said Laura Barnet, Early Childhood Music Specialist at Hoff-Barthelson. "These group experiences are the perfect first step to private instrumental instruction!"

For families interested in taking the first steps in learning to play an instrument, group classes in piano, violin, flute and guitar introduce the joy of making music with others while teaching basic playing technique, and foundational musical concepts.

A complete listing of available classes and their descriptions can be found at https://hbms.org/early-childhood/