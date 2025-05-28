Elmwood Playhouse To Hold Auditions For ALL MY SONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Elmwood Playhouse in Nyack, NY will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of All My Sons, written by Arthur Miller and directed by Derek Tarson. All My Sons is a powerful commentary on the human condition, the consequences of our actions, and our responsibilities to all of humanity.

Auditions will take place on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 7:30pm and Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 7:30pm. Callbacks will take place on Thursday, June 19, 2025 at 7:30pm (by invitation only).

Performances are set for Friday, September 12, 2025 thru Saturday, October 4, 2025 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays with possible Wednesday and Thursdays)

SHOW DESCRIPTION:

1947 – Joe Keller, acquitted of selling defective parts to the Army, causing 21 pilots to die, confronts his wife, Kate, who can't accept their son Larry – MIA 2 years before – could be dead. Their other son intends proposing to Larry's fiancée. Disclosed secrets lead to a dramatic climax.

CAST REQUIREMENTS: (5 Males, 1 Boy, 4 Females)

Joe Keller (male, 60+) – Powerful, voluble, uneducated and not ashamed of it, self-made businessman whose impoverished childhood has made him self-protective at all costs.

Kate Keller (female, 50-70) – An earth-mother type, whose guilt has thrust her into superstitious beliefs and convinced her that her younger son who has been missing for three years is still alive, and she is desperate to cling to her hope.

Chris Keller (male, 32) – The older Keller son, with survivor's guilt at having come through the war. He is idealistic – a straight arrow who cannot understand unkindness or malice.

Ann Deever (female, 26) – The former fiancée of Larry, who is now set on marrying Chris. She is desperate for normalcy, but carries an earthshaking secret of her own.

Jim Bayliss (male, 40s [preferably African-American]) – The neighborhood doctor who tries to pursue idealistic goals, but who is held back by his materialistic wife – he is somewhat of a skirt-chaser, nonetheless.

Sue Bayliss (female, 40s [preferably African-American]) – Brilliant and well-read woman in a time when those attributes were not admired. She can be materialistic and shrewish. Preferably overweight.

Frank Lubey (male, 33) – The comic relief. Not very bright, but earnest. Always saying the wrong things – and passionate about astrology.

Lydia Lubey (female, 27) – Bubbly and warm. Described as “laughing too much.” She wanted to be a mother and is very caring towards her three (off-stage) young children.

George Deever (male, 31) – Introspective. He studied law after his father was convicted, and is set on confronting Joe and discovering the truth.

Bert (boy, 8-12) – Neighborhood kid who idolizes Joe. Must be physically small enough to be lifted by Joe. Sweet, innocent, and cute.

Sides from the script will be made available at the audition. All roles available. Casting is open to all ethnicities and races. Newcomers are especially welcomed. Crew and other volunteers are also needed for the event. For more information or directions, call 845-353-1313 or visit https://www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/auditions

