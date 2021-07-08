Elmwood Playhouse Presents Teen Show JUVIE

Elmwood Playhouse will be presenting "Juvie," written by Jerome McDonough and directed by Ayn Lauren. "Juvie" depicts the life of kids who are scared, lonely, disturbed and locked up. This special event will be presented for one weekend only, with a cast made up of select young performers from Stage Left Children's Theater.

"I hope audiences will experience the trials of 'Juvie' as the characters do," says Ayn Lauren, the show's director. Lauren continues "For parents in the audience, I hope they gain perspective into the world that their kids are being exposed to. Everything kids see and hear shapes them into the people they will become. A little bit of support and forgiveness can go a long way."

"Juvie" features Jillian Calabrese, Megan Carolan, Jeremy Cazes, Jenna Cooperman, Courtney Culot, Molly Culot, Mary-Claire Gordon, Julianna Holmes, Sarah Mesibov, Hannah Moore, Jackson Poulin, and Larry Alexander.

"Juvie" runs for only three performances: Friday July 16th 7pm, Saturday July 17th 7pm, and Sunday July 18th 2pm. Tickets are only $10. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com/juvie.