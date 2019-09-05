Elmwood Playhouse Presents NEXT FALL

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack NY will be presenting "Next Fall", written by Geoffrey Nauffts and directed by Larry D. Gabbard. "Next Fall" is an artful, thoughtful and very moving story about love, religion and other things that you shouldn't discuss in polite company. "Next Fall" runs September 13th thru October 5th Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm with an additional Thursday performance on October 3rd at 8pm and an additional matinee on Saturday October 5th at 2pm. Tickets are $26 / $23 Seniors and Students.

Luke believes in God. Adam believes in everything else. "Next Fall" portrays the ups and downs of their unlikely relationship with sharp humor and unflinching honesty. A witty and provocative look at faith, commitment and unconditional love.

"Next Fall" features Andrew Beadle (of Monroe, NY), John Kiely (of Allendale, NJ), Kelly Kirby (of Dobbs Ferry, NY), Aaron Newcome (of Bridgeport, CT), Miran Roberts (of Mamaroneck, NY), and Jason Summers (of Mamaroneck, NY).

Elmwood Playhouse is located on 10 Park Street in Nyack, NY. For reservations, information or directions, call the Elmwood Playhouse Box Office at (845) 353-1313, or visit www.elmwoodplayhouse.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Rockland / Westchester Stories

More Hot Stories For You