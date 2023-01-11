Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENT

The Missing Element was commissioned by Works & Process to marry the cypher, widely found in rap, beatbox, and break dance, with the architecture of the Guggenheim.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Catskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENT

Catskill Mountain Foundation begins its 25th Anniversary year with an energizing music and dance collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 PM.

Fusing the music making of beatbox with street dance, The Missing Element was commissioned by Works & Process to marry the cypher, widely found in rap, beatbox, and break dance, with the circular architecture of the Guggenheim.

Through a pandemic induced detour, a new collaboration took inspiration from the heart of Lincoln Center, the Revson Fountain. The Missing Element collaborators made up of members of The Beatbox House including Amit Bhowmick, Chris Celiz, Neil Meadows (NaPoM), Gene Shinozaki, and Kenny Urban, and dancers including flexer Joseph Carella (Klassic), Krumper Brian (Hallow Dreamz) Henry, and breakers Graham Reese and Anthony Rodriguez (Invertebrate) created a site-specific work, embodying wind, fire, water and earth to push the boundaries of creativity to inspire the spirit and recovery of New York. Now this mesmerizing performance comes to the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville through a collaboration between Catskill Mountain Foundation and Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Guggenheim on January 13 and will be in residence with Catskill Mountain Foundation from January 14-22.

The Missing Element will perform on January 21, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center, 6050 Main Street, Tannersville, NY. Tickets can be purchased online at www.catskillmtn.org or by contacting the box office via email at boxoffice@catskillmtn.org or by phone at 518 263 2063. Note that online ticket sales close 5 hours prior to performance time.

Tickets purchased ahead are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $7 for students. Tickets purchased at the door are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $7 for students. For information about upcoming programs at Catskill Mountain Foundation, please visit www.catskillmtn.org.




Registration Open For The 2023 Roger Rees Awards For Excellence in Student Performance Photo
Registration Open For The 2023 Roger Rees Awards For Excellence in Student Performance
The Broadway Education Alliance has announced that registration to participate in The 2023 Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance is being accepted until Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23 Photo
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23
Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. 
Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The Whit Photo
Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts Center
Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
Student Blog: Future Planning Photo
Student Blog: Future Planning
I am a person who takes planning for the future very seriously, usually fabricating a plan A, B, and sometimes even a C before I feel confident enough to make any serious decisions. However, if there’s anything I learned about making future plans is how often they change.

More Hot Stories For You


Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary SeasonEmelin Theatre For The Performing Arts Announces Lineup for 50th Anniversary Season
January 11, 2023

Emelin Theatre For The Performing Arts has announced details for its upcoming 50th anniversary season.
Catskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENTCatskill Mountain Foundation's 25th Anniversary Kicks Off With THE MISSING ELEMENT
January 11, 2023

Catskill Mountain Foundation begins its 25th Anniversary year with an energizing music and dance collaboration with Works & Process at the Guggenheim. The Missing Element will perform at the Orpheum Performing Arts Center in Tannersville, NY on Saturday, January 21 at 7:30 PM.
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens At Elmwood Playhouse January 13THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Opens At Elmwood Playhouse January 13
January 6, 2023

Elmwood Playhouse of Nyack, NY will be presenting The Lifespan of a Fact, written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell based on the book by John D'Agata and Jim Fingal and directed by Claudia Stefany. 
Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23Hoff-Barthelson Hosts And Early Childhood Program Open House On January 23
January 4, 2023

Families eager to enroll their very youngest members, ages 9 months to 5 years, in a high-quality, music education program are invited to attend an Open House on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:30 am. 
Photos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts CenterPhotos: First Look at Ben Bogen, Michael Notardonato & More in JERSEY BOYS at The White Plains Performing Arts Center
January 3, 2023

Get a first look at photos of The White Plains Performing Arts Center's Westchester Premiere of its Mainstage production of JERSEY BOYS, playing now through January 8.
share