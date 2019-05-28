Brennyn Lark and Phindile Wilson Will Sing At Westchester Pride

For the fourth year in a row, Broadway Sings for Pride will lend their musical talents to Westchester Pride 2019 in White Plains, NY! On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Broadway Sings for Pride cast members Brennyn Lark (Broadway's Les Miserables 2014 Revival, West End's Dreamgirls) and Phindile Wilson (Disney's The Lion King United States, Madrid, Brazil and Hong Kong Tours, Helen Hayes Award nominee) will showcase their singing at Westchester Pride sponsored by The LOFT: LGBT Community Services Center! Expect to hear Broadway favorites to pop hits. Broadway Sings for Pride will be performing around 1:00pm on the Westchester Pride stage which is at the intersection of Main Street and Mamaroneck Avenue facing Renaissance Plaza in White Plains, NY. The event will happen rain or shine.

This year Westchester Pride is proud to be counted as one of the over 50 LGBT pride events and activities for the community throughout the month of June in the state of New York. This family-friendly Pride festival is free to all will feature organizational and merchandise vendors, and food trucks. Also the day will include contests, photo booths and other top entertainment. More information can be found: http://www.loftgaycenter.org

The event will showcase and promote Broadway Sings for Pride's 9th Annual Pride show, which will be on Monday, June 24, 2019 in New York City. More information http://broadwaysingsforpride.com or https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4225339.

Launched in June 2011, Broadway Sings for Pride grew out of the tragic suicides within the gay community, and we have received support from Neil Patrick Harris, Channing Tatum, Carol Channing, Bryan Cranston, Kathy Griffin, LeAnn Rimes, Bernadette Peters, Nathan Lane, Joy Behar, Wendy Williams and many others. They stage concerts and events that bring to light the challenges faced in the LGBT community, using the funds raised from these programs to aid LGBTQ youth and their families either directly or through supporting like-minded service organizations. They have been honored by Wagner College (Citizen Alum Award 2015 Honoree), Long Island Gay and Lesbian Film Festival's 2015 Non-Profit Organization All-Star Award, Tyler Clementi Foundation's The Upstander Legacy Honoree Host Committee Member, and a four-time nominee for "Most Valuable Campaign" & "Most Valuable Organizer" from the New Organizing Institute. Find out more on Instagram (Broadway Sings for Pride), Facebook (Broadway Sings for Pride) or on their website: www.BroadwaySingsForPride.com





