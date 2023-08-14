Award-Winning Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Headlines Millbrook Winery Concert Series

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Millbrook Winery outdoor concert series on September 2nd at 5:30pm.

The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their album, 'New York Nerve.' Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey.

Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine. Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Daniel Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world.

Millbrook Winery is located at 26 Wing Rd, Millbrook, NY. For more information about the concert, call (845) 677-8383.