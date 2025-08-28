 tracker
A.I. VS HUMAN ROAST BATTLE is Coming to The Players Theatre

The performance will take place on September 11th at 9:30pm. 

By: Aug. 28, 2025
A.I. VS HUMAN ROAST BATTLE is Coming to The Players Theatre Image
A.I. vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE is coming to The Players Theater on September 11th at 9:30pm. 

A Human Rapper (Michael Bobenhausen) takes on a machine-learning A.I. in a roast battle of...TOMORROW!

The comedy show where all elements are created by A.I., featuring: Dancing Robots: A. & I. (Alex Constantine, Shubh Panda); Celebrity Judges! (BS, Chris O'Neil, Small Wonder aka Obi O'Brien). The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life)

As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, Pop Tech, NFT.NYC, and in the NY Times!




