A.I. VS HUMAN ROAST BATTLE is Coming to The Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A.I. vs HUMAN ROAST BATTLE is coming to The Players Theater on September 11th at 9:30pm.

A Human Rapper (Michael Bobenhausen) takes on a machine-learning A.I. in a roast battle of...TOMORROW!

The comedy show where all elements are created by A.I., featuring: Dancing Robots: A. & I. (Alex Constantine, Shubh Panda); Celebrity Judges! (BS, Chris O'Neil, Small Wonder aka Obi O'Brien). The event will be hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life)

As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, Pop Tech, NFT.NYC, and in the NY Times!