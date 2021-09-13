Hudson Hall presents A Love Supreme: Celebrating the Legacy of Alice & John Coltrane, a concert series honoring the enduring vision of two artists whose work, love, and influence symbolize artistic achievement and Black excellence.

Curated by Cat Henry, a veteran arts producer who joined the Hudson Jazz Festival after stepping down from a leadership role with Jazz at Lincoln Center, the series was originally programmed as part of the 2021 Hudson Jazz Festival: Special Edition, which was postponed due to the pandemic. Kicking off on September 14 with a free talk about the Coltranes by GRAMMY award-winning music historian and author Ashley Kahn, the series features three distinct performances by artists at the forefront of the contemporary jazz scene: Brandee Younger Trio (September 18), Orrin Evans Trio (October 16) and JD Allen Trio (November 20).

All ticket holders will be required to wear masks and provide proof of vaccination to attend. To ensure access, all three concerts will be live streamed free from Hudson Hall's grand performance hall (reservations required). Concert tickets start at $25, with a Series Pass for all three concerts priced at $100, and Sponsor Tables for 2 and 4 that include pre-set nibbles and beverages starting at $150. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hudsonhall.org or phone (518) 822-1438.

Hudson Jazz Festival Curator Cat Henry said, "When John Coltrane met Alice McLeod (Coltrane) in 1963, he had already achieved fame as a saxophonist and composer, and she was a pioneering female jazz pianist. They fell deeply in love and became spiritual soul mates and musical travelers. The innovative music they each went on to create, including John's 'A Love Supreme' and Alice's 'A Monastic Trio', explores the intersection of earthly and divine love, and was intended as a force for good. We honor their legacy, providing space for jazz musicians to respond creatively to the life-altering impact of the past 18 months, channelling the Coltrane spirit to present innovative music that has the power to heal, entertain and inspire."