Trinity Rep Restructures Leadership and Staffing

In preparation for the return to live, in-person productions, Trinity Rep has restructured and reorganized its staffing, including making three new hires to its senior management team. The organization will also be hiring dozens of new employees for all departments in the coming months. Job listings can be found at www.trinityrep.com/jobs, and current staff can be viewed at www.trinityrep.com/about/people.

Alyssa Smith joined the organization in April as Director of Resource Management. Smith will be responsible for managing Trinity Rep's human, financial, and support infrastructure resources. Baron Pugh, who has served as Trinity Rep's Box Office Manager since 2017, was promoted to Director of Service and Experience in April. This newly-created department will ensure an exceptional, welcoming, and inclusive experience for internal and external customers, and includes ticket office operations, house services operations, facilities, maintenance, security, and customer relationship management. Jennifer McClendon will start as the Producing Director in June, leading all production departments including production management, stage management, costumes, props, scenery, electrics, and sound. McClendon was recruited to Trinity Rep by ALJP Consulting, which led the search for this position.

Smith, Pugh, and McClendon join a Senior Management team that also includes Curt Columbus, the Arthur P. Solomon and Sally E. Lapides Artistic Director; Tom Parrish, the Executive Director; and department heads from community engagement, development, education and accessibility, marketing and communications, and the Brown/Trinity Rep MFA programs in Acting and Directing.

In addition to changes at the leadership level, additional promotions were also announced. Kaii Almeida was promoted from Maintenance Technician to Facilities Coordinator; Kelly McDonald is assuming additional responsibilities as Receptionist; Jessica Toporoski was promoted from Accounts Payable & HR Assistant to Human Resources Manager; Bradly Widener was promoted from Front of House Manager to Assistant Director of Service and Experience; and Shawn Williams is assuming an expanded role as the Security and Property Supervisor.

Adjustments to the organizational structure are among many changes that Trinity Rep is making as part of its commitment to becoming an anti-racist organization. This work is being done at every level of the organization, including by the Board of Trustees, and in every department. Additional changes include a review of all policies and practices, mandatory training, and re-allocation of resources. More information about Trinity Rep's anti-racism commitment can be found at www.trinityrep.com/antiracism.