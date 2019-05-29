Theatre By The Sea Announces Schedule For Expanded Monday Concerts and Events Series

In celebration of 86 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced the 2019 summer schedule for the Monday Concerts and Events Series, which will be held on select Mondays throughout the season.

"Last season, at the suggestion of Theatre By The Sea's General Manager, Tom Senter, I decided to take a chance by adding a Monday night series to our programming," said Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney. "The series was so popular, that in order to meet the demand, we have expanded the series to five different concerts and events - several of which are nearly sold-out already!"

The series begins on June 10 with Harvey Robbins' Doo-Wopp Hall of Fame of America and Motown. Experience classic hits of the '50s, '60s, and '70s! Scheduled performers include The Original Ladies Doo-Wopp Super Group (Hearts, Jaynettes, Cookies, Exciters), Tony Funches, the former long-time lead singer of Herb Reed's Platters ("The Great Pretender," "My Prayer," "Harbor Lights," "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes," "Only You"); and a salute to Motown's Temptations and Four Tops with Motown Magic.

The series continues on July 8 with an all new edition of A Broadway Celebration created exclusively for Theatre By The Sea. Producer and host, New York Casting Director and native Rhode Islander, Stephen DeAngelis, returns with five of Broadway's finest vocalists who will recreate some of their most memorable and favorite musical moments as they celebrate the spectrum from classic to contemporary Broadway. The concert will allow the performers to display their great talents and versatility, share backstage behind-the-scenes anecdotes and conduct an enlightening and entertaining question and answer session with the audience. Scheduled performers are two-time Tony Award nominee and two-time Drama Desk Award-winner, Gavin Lee (Mary Poppins; SpongeBob SquarePants, the Broadway Musical; Les Misérables), Telly Leung (Aladdin; Allegiance; In Transit; Godspell; Pacific Overtures; Flower Drum Song; RENT), Drama Desk Award nominee Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!; Kiss of the Spider Woman; Aspects of Love; Chess); Wade Preston (Movin' Out) and Kissy Simmons (The Lion King). Musical Director/Accompanist will once again be Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hanson; The Book of Mormon). Last's year's concert was sold out, so don't miss this chance to experience what is certain to be a "can't miss" event for musical theatre lovers of all ages.

On July 29, Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show, which enjoyed a sold-out run, as well as sold-out encore performances during Theatre By The Sea's 2014 season, returns for two performances (2:00 and 7:00 pm). They were style with substance, swing with swagger, and everyone wanted a piece of their non-stop party. Experience the timeless charm of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Joey Bishop in the most successful live theatrical production of its kind. Priding itself on its uniqueness and originality, this show makes you laugh, cry, and leaves you wanting for more!

On August 5, Theatre By The Sea welcomes the popular host on SiriusXM's Broadway channel and long-time Forbidden Broadway Diva Christine Pedi, who sings songs about and made famous by the great ladies of the stage, screen and beyond. With comic flair & warm appreciation she conjures up Merman, Streisand, Liza, Julie Andrews and more, as well as classic tunes first popularized by many a great dame (real or imagined).

Rounding out the series on August 26 is Harvey Robbins' Superstars of Las Vegas. Get ready for a night of unforgettable music when Harvey Robbins brings together some of the greatest celebrity tribute acts in the country for a fun-filled evening with salutes to Neil Diamond, Cher, Rodney Dangerfield, Whitney Houston, and Donna Summer.



Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining in the casual, contemporary and creative atmosphere of Bistro by the Sea, just a short stroll down the arbor walk adjacent to the theatre. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (401) 789-3030. Before or after the meal theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

Performances for the Monday Night Concerts and Events Series will take place on June 10, July 8, July 29, August 5 and August 26 at 7:30 pm, with a special added 2:00 matinee performance of Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show on July 29. The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Tickets are $29 - $62 (additional fees may apply). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon - 5:00 pm and performance days until curtain, online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (866) 811-4111 or (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Located on Rhode Island's South Shore, Theatre By The Sea celebrates 86 years of summer theatre at its best!





