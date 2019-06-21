Theatre By The Sea Announces 2019 Children's Festival

In celebration of 86 Years of Theatre By The Sea (TBTS), owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to announce the summer schedule for Theatre By The Sea's 2019 Children's Festival. Performances will be held on select Fridays in July and August. Sponsored by The Original Vanilla Bean, the Children's Festival schedule features the following performances:

July 5 - Snow White presented by Kaleidoscope Theatre

Amazing things happen when Snow White finds the little cottage in the woods. Come along as Snow White discovers that true love is the most potent magic of all! Snow White is an enchanting children's theatre musical that adheres very closely to the original storyline of the fairytale. Beautiful costumes, lots of song and dance, plus the opportunity for several youngsters to directly participate in the show, make this an event the whole family will not want to miss! Snow White will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

July 12 - Bubbleology presented by Keith Michael Johnson

Returning for his 11th year! As seen on Discovery Channel's "Time Warp" and National Geographic TV, Bubbleology enchants audiences of all ages with the art and science of soap bubbles. With enthusiasm, humor and style, Keith builds beautiful sculptural creations including a bubbly Eiffel Tower, a dancing snowman and a spinning space ship, which races toward the ceiling. One minute he's encasing a dinosaur in a bubble and the next he's encapsulating an audience volunteer. Bubbleology will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

July 26 - Aladdin JR. presented by Camp Theatre By The Sea students

Extra 2:00 pm performance added! Disney's famous movie comes to life on stage. Aladdin, a kind but wily street urchin, falls in love with beautiful Princess Jasmine, who he knows is waaaaay out of his league. It just so happens, however, that the Sultan has declared Princess Jasmine must choose a husband within the next day. After she turns down the offers from various wealthy suitors, Aladdin - with the help of a fast-talking, magical Genie - introduces himself as wealthy suitor Prince Ali Ababua. Meanwhile, evil royal advisor Jafar also has his sights set on the kingdom, and tries to convince the Sultan to force Jasmine to wed him. Will love conquer all? Perhaps - if love has a little help from a Genie. Aladdin JR. will be presented at 10:00 am, 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm.

August 2 - Little Red Riding Hood presented by Kaleidoscope Theatre

A musical adaptation of this familiar children's theatre fairytale has audience involvement and participation galore! From a unique beginning to a fun-filled happy ending, the traditional characters come to life through song, dance and laughter. As our wily old wolf says, "My 'tail' is a great tale to be told!" Little Red Riding Hood will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

August 9 - Magician Scott Jameson

Join Magician Scott Jameson for an extraordinary performance that will have you both laughing out loud and perched on the very edge of your seat waiting to see what he does next! Umbrellas will be plucked from thin air, a drawing will come to life, basketballs will be spun and juggled, and the audience will travel through time. Don't miss it! Magician Scott Jameson will be presented at 10:00 am & 12:00 noon.

Before or after the show families can enjoy cold drinks, pizza and cookies, which will be available for purchase at the gazebo. The adjacent restaurant, Bistro by the Sea, will also be open for lunch beginning at 11:00 am. (Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (401) 789-3030.

As part of their sponsorship, The Original Vanilla Bean invites those attending Children's Festival performances to bring their post-show Children's Festival tickets to the popular ice cream spot, located at 757 Matunuck Beach Road, Wakefield, to get one free kid's cone with the purchase of an adult cone.

Children's Festival performances will be held at Theatre By The Sea located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Single tickets are $12 each, with a discount available for those purchasing a three-show package (not available online). Discount rates are available for groups of 10 or more by calling (401) 782-3800 x112. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday through Saturday from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm, Sundays from 12 noon - 5:00 pm, (performance days until curtain), online 24-hours-a-day at www.theatrebythesea.com and via telephone during normal box office hours by calling (866) 811-4111 or (401) 782-TKTS (8587).

Introduce your child to the magic of live theatre this summer at Theatre By The Sea!





