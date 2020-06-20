Theaters, Museums, and More Will Reopen in Rhode Island in July

According to The Telegraph, movie theaters, museums, and more entertainment venues are opening in Rhode Island in July.

Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that these venues are part of the third phase of the reopening plan in in the state, which is set to begin around July 1.

Indoor social gatherings will be able to increase from the current 50-person limit to 75 people, and outdoor gatherings will go from a 75-person limit to 150 people. Childcare providers will be able to increase class sizes from 10 children to 20.

Theaters, bowling alleys, museums and other venues will be able to reopen at 66% capacity, or around 100 square feet per person.

Read more on The Telegraph.

Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You