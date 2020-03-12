The Wilbury Theatre Group Suspends All Performances Due to Covid-19

Read a statement from The Wilbury Theatre Group regarding the suspension of performances due to Covid-19.

"Dear Friends,

At a press conference this afternoon Mayor Elorza declared a State of Emergency for the City of Providence, in effect for the next two weeks.

With this news, we have decided to suspend all performances of our production of Miss You Like Hell until further notice.

Tonight's performance is cancelled and there will be no performances this weekend. We will update you via email, social media, and on our website if and when we are able to resume the run at any time through March 29.



The box office will be reaching out to all affected patrons. We ask patrons to await contact from the box office so that they can contact people for this weekend's performances first. Tickets may be considered a donation to support our work, exchanged into a future performance, or hold onto it in the event performances are able to resume.



As a small non-profit arts organization which employs many staff members and artists living paycheck to paycheck, we ask that you support The Wilbury Group in any way you can at this time.



Like you, we will continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation closely and follow the guidance provided by the CDC, as well as local and state public health authorities, to safeguard your wellness, and that of our employees and artists.

This is an extremely difficult decision to make. Please know that all of us here at the theater are so grateful for your support of our work, especially during these uncertain times.



I look forward to seeing you at the theater again soon.

Sincerely,

Josh Short Founder / Artistic Director The Wilbury Theatre Group "





