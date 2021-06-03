The Wilbury Theatre Group Announces New Board Leadership       

The Wilbury Theatre Group announced that Milly Massey who was serving as the Board's Vice President, will be taking on the role of Board President. Board member Daniel Procaccini will fill Massey's position as Vice President. This follows former Board President Gene Spector's consecutive two terms as President.

Milly Massey is thrilled to take on this new role with Wilbury. "Gene's tenure as Board President was marked by tremendous growth for the group, and we are indebted to his thoughtful leadership. None of us could have predicted the socio-quake that rocked not only the theater industry, but our world, over the past year. Throughout, Josh and the team resourcefully produced thought-provoking theatre with a host of diverse artists and community partners. I look forward to continuing to support this great work, as we collectively find our new normal."

Daniel Procaccini adds, "It is invigorating to be part of a dynamic organization that is constantly seeking new challenges. I am grateful that my fellow board members elected me to this position, and I look forward to supporting Wilbury's continued growth."

Upcoming programming for Wilbury Theatre Group includes Darcie Dennigan's Dolores Goes to Poetry City, based on the poems of Farnoosh Fathi (June 10-20) and FringePVD, which will run for an extended two weeks (July 18-31).

About Milly Massey

After a twenty-year career as a New York advertising executive, Milly is now Director of Visual and Performing Arts at Gordon School. Milly holds additional leadership roles at the school in the areas of advancement, hiring, and strategy. Summers, she teaches for Trinity Repertory, and was one of the founders of their successful YASI Players program. Locally, Milly has worked as an actor, musical director, and assistant director at the Gamm Theatre, Ocean State Theatre Company, and Commonwealth Shakespeare, in addition to Wilbury. Milly was part of the initial steering committee for Fringe PVD and the Rhode Island Teaching Artist Center, and has sat on numerous non-profit boards. Milly earned an Executive MBA from IE/Brown University and is a graduate of Princeton University, where she was a founding member of Princeton Summer Theatre and a board member of Theatre Intime.

About Daniel Procaccini

Dan Procaccini is a seasoned civil litigator at Adler, Pollock & Sheehan, P.C. (AP&S). Drawing on nearly a decade of versatile experiences, Dan represents businesses and individuals in complex business litigation, intellectual property disputes, and sensitive internal investigations. He has advised clients across a wide variety of industries, including consumer products manufacturers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, private universities, and technology companies. He also regularly represents public agencies and has provided counsel to non-profits, including performing arts organizations.

Prior to joining AP&S, Dan practiced with a national law firm headquartered in Boston. He also served as a law clerk for the Honorable William E. Smith, Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, and the Honorable Francis X. Flaherty, Associate Justice of the Rhode Island Supreme Court.