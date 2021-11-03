The Providence Performing Arts Center Adds New Seasonal Designs To eGift Card Collection

The Providence Performing Arts Center will debut four new seasonally-themed eGift cards, titled "Grateful," "Happy Hanukkah," "Merry Christmas," and "Happy Holidays," just in time for the Thanksgiving and holiday seasons.

With the "Grateful" eGift card, you can express your appreciation to family, friends, or business colleagues and clients; the "Happy Hanukkah," "Merry Christmas," and "Happy Holidays" eGift cards are wonderful ways to spread warmth and good cheer to the musical theatre or live entertainment fan in your life.

PPAC eGift cards are instantly available and can be purchased at any time of day at ppacri.org/giftcards . They can be purchased in any denomination from $25 to $500.

PPAC's eGift card collection features the classic gift card design and four other special messages ("Happy Birthday," "Let's Celebrate!", "Thank You," and "Thinking of You"), so that you can customize your gift for any special occasion.

PPAC's classic (hard copy) gift card with a beautiful presentation sleeve is a thoughtful and versatile present that your gift card recipient can hold onto when selecting an upcoming show at PPAC to attend. You can purchase a classic gift card in any denomination at the Box Office window or by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787); online, the classic gift card is available in fixed denominations, ranging from $25 to $250. If desired, the Box Office will mail the gift card to your friend or family member.