THERESA CAPUTO LIVE! THE EXPERIENCE at PPAC Has Been Cancelled

The previously postponed engagement of Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience (originally scheduled for Sunday, June 21, 2020) at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has now been cancelled.



Ticketholders will receive a full refund for their tickets via their original form of payment. Please note that the PPAC Box Office window will be closed until further notice. If you have any questions, please call the PPAC Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or email box_office_questions@ppacri.org



Please visit ppacri.org for the most up-to-date information on PPAC's performance schedule.





