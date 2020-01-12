RISE presents THE ADVENTURES OF ALICE AND DOROTHY FROM OZ TO WONDERLAND, an original youth production combining two classic tales - perfect entertainment for the entire family!

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble, one of the Ocean State's premier community theater companies, is thrilled to announce our third annual "RISE Jr." production - THE ADVENURES OF ALICE AND DOROTHY FROM OZ TO WONDERLAND, written and directed by Shannon McMillan . An all-youth cast hailing from all around the RI/MA region will bring the show to life in February, 2020.

You think you know the stories of Alice and Dorothy, but this is an adventure you never expected. Alice and Dorothy, having returned from their adventures to greet an unbelieving world, befriend one another at a cold boarding school. Before long, they're off on new adventures they never expected.

Dorothy will travel to Wonderland, but can she make it through without angering the Queen of Hearts? Meanwhile, Alice travels to Oz with orders to find the Wizard, who has mysteriously disappeared. Can they find their way back to each other?

This is a wonderful, fast-paced adventure story, suitable for all ages.

The RISE Jr. program, entering its third year, provides children and teens with powerful theatrical experiences under the mentorship of professional directors, educators, designers and technicians. Last year's production, The Snow Queen, enchanted family audiences from throughout the region.

Approximate Running Time: 2 hours.Written and directed by Shannon McMillan Based on the books by Lewis Carroll and L. Frank Baum

WHEN:February 14, 15, 16 & 21, 22, 23, 2020Friday & Saturday performances @ 7:00Sunday performances @ 2:00

WHERE:The RISE Playhouse142 Clinton StreetWoonsocket, RIAmple municipal parking available





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You