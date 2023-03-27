Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group

Indecent will run April 13 – May 7, 2023.

Mar. 27, 2023  

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the Rhode Island premiere of the Tony Award-winning play Indecent by Paula Vogel, directed by Susie Schutt from April 13 - May 7, 2023. Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative "All-Access" ticketing model, and are available at thewilburygroup.org/indecent.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Indecent tells the true story behind Sholem Asch's God Of Vengeance - a Yiddish play that transferred to Broadway in 1922 and was shut down by the police, six weeks after opening at the Apollo Theater on 42nd Street, for offensive content. God of Vengeance, written by Asch when he was in his 20's, tells the story of a bourgeois brothel owner whose daughter falls in love with one of his prostitutes.

God of Vengeance, the evocative work of Jewish culture, was praised and criticized for taboo themes of censorship, immigration and anti-Semitism. Inspired by these true events and the controversy, and pulsing with music and theatricality, Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel's Indecent tells the behind-the-scenes story of the courageous artists who risked their careers and lives to perform a work deemed "indecent."

"Indecent is a modern masterpiece of the American theatre and we are honored to be sharing this important work with Rhode Island audiences for the first time," said Wilbury's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "Not only is Indecent an incredible testament to the power of theatre to persist in even the most trying times, but in environment where anti-Semitic incidents continue to be on the rise, it's an essential reminder of the legacy of Jewish artists who believed fully in the enduring power of storytelling. We are grateful for the Jewish artists and community members who have come together to make this production possible, and in their hands we are eager to foster these crucial conversations and continue the dialogue within and outside of the work itself."

On May 1, Wilbury Theatre Group will host a community conversation about Indecent and the rise of anti-Semitism produced in partnership with Providence's Temple Beth-El and representatives from the Rhode Island Jewish community.

For tickets and more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/indecent

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group
Company of Indecent

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group
Company of Indecent

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group
Company of Indecent

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group
Company of Indecent

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals For INDECENT At Wilbury Theatre Group
Company of Indecent




Review: ELEMENTS at Newport Contemporary Ballet Photo
Review: ELEMENTS at Newport Contemporary Ballet
What did our critic think of ELEMENTS AT NEWPORT CONTEMPORARY BALLET at Newport Contemporary Ballet?
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present A PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS in April Photo
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present A PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS in April
'A PARTY at the CROSSROADS: A Post-Modernist's Cabaret' is a work of adult-oriented storytelling theater with original soul, blues and jazz music; written and performed by Mwalim (with a little help from his friends), directed by The ZYG 808. The show will be running at Cotuit Center for the Arts in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box theater from April 7 - 23.
Emerson Theater Collaborative to Present PICKING UP STONES in April Photo
Emerson Theater Collaborative to Present PICKING UP STONES in April
Emerson Theater Collaborative will produce Picking Up Stones: An American Jew's Moral Dilemma, a play written by Sandra Laub on April 29, 2023 at the United Theatre in Westerly, RI.
REVIEW: THE INFERIOR SEX at Trinity Repertory Company Photo
REVIEW: THE INFERIOR SEX at Trinity Repertory Company
Directed with intricacy and precision by Tatyana Marie-Carlo, 'The Inferior Sex' takes place in 1972, when Vietnam, Watergate and women's lib dominated the headlines, and Shirley Chisholm (portrayed with an eloquent ferocity by Jackie Davis), the first Black woman elected to Congress, is making a historic bid for President of the United States.

More Hot Stories For You


Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present A PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS in AprilCotuit Center for the Arts to Present A PARTY AT THE CROSSROADS in April
March 26, 2023

'A PARTY at the CROSSROADS: A Post-Modernist's Cabaret' is a work of adult-oriented storytelling theater with original soul, blues and jazz music; written and performed by Mwalim (with a little help from his friends), directed by The ZYG 808. The show will be running at Cotuit Center for the Arts in the Vivian and Morton Sigel Black Box theater from April 7 - 23.
Emerson Theater Collaborative to Present PICKING UP STONES in AprilEmerson Theater Collaborative to Present PICKING UP STONES in April
March 26, 2023

Emerson Theater Collaborative will produce Picking Up Stones: An American Jew's Moral Dilemma, a play written by Sandra Laub on April 29, 2023 at the United Theatre in Westerly, RI.
Jim Jefferies Comes To The VETS In Providence This SummerJim Jefferies Comes To The VETS In Providence This Summer
March 23, 2023

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies (Legit, FX; The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central) brings his world-wide Give 'Em What They Want Tour to The VETS in Providence August 26, 2023.
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, HANGMEN, and More Set For The Gamm Theatre's 2023-24 SeasonTOPDOG/UNDERDOG, HANGMEN, and More Set For The Gamm Theatre's 2023-24 Season
March 23, 2023

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre has announced its 2023-2024 season comprising Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winners, landmarks of the American theater, and modern plays that have made waves in the theater world. 
2023 Newport Classical Music Festival Comes to Newport This Summer2023 Newport Classical Music Festival Comes to Newport This Summer
March 21, 2023

The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival will present twenty-six concerts this summer between July 4-23, 2023, bringing timeless music for today to Newport's stunning historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, Blithewold Mansion, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Chinese Tea House, King Park, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Redwood Library & Athenæum, and more.
share