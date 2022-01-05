PPAC and WPRI 12, In Partnership With The Rhode Island Blood Center, Host A Winter Blood Drive Next Month

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12, in partnership with the Rhode Island Blood Center (RIBC), will host a community blood drive on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 10A to 3P in PPAC's Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903. FREE parking will be available for blood donors on the Page Street side of the Theatre. As a thank you, the first 50 donors will receive a $10 gift card from PieZoni's.

PPAC and WPRI 12 invite those who are interested in donating to schedule an appointment in advance at ribc.org/arts

"Our blood drive on February 9 will be the third drive that we have hosted at the Theatre since October 2020. Our Grand Lobby is an ideal location for hosting a blood drive and can accommodate a large capacity of donors," said J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President and CEO of PPAC. "The Rhode Island region is facing blood supply shortages; we want to do our part in assisting the RIBC in tackling this emergency."

"We are happy to continue our community partnership with PPAC. It is crucial to maintain safe levels of a blood supply for our community year-round," said Glenn Halvarson, Account Manager at the Rhode Island Blood Center. "It is safe to donate blood. Blood donation is critical in helping to save lives. We thank PPAC for supporting the Blood Center."