Jun. 26, 2019  

PPAC Presented With Tony Award Following The National Tour Opening Night Of THE BAND'S VISIT

Following the first performance of THE BAND'S VISIT on Tuesday, June 25, Orin Wolf, the lead producer of THE BAND'S VISIT, presented the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) with a Tony Award in an on-stage presentation. J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President of the Providence Performing Arts Center, accepted the Tony Award on behalf of the Theatre.

The ten-time Tony Award winning Best Musical is launching its National Tour at PPAC June 25 - 30. In Providence, THE BAND'S VISIT is part of the Taco/White Family Foundation Broadway Series.

PPAC is part of the Independent Presenters Network (IPN), a consortium of 40 of the leading touring Broadway presenters in the country. IPN is a producer of THE BAND'S VISIT.

Wolf said, "It is my great honor and privilege to present this Tony Award to the Providence Performing Arts Center. Lynn and the entire staff at the Providence Performing Arts Center has been wonderful to work with throughout the process of launching the National Tour of THE BAND'S VISIT."

"On behalf of PPAC, I am pleased to accept this Tony Award, which is the highest honor in live Broadway theatre, for PPAC's participation as a producer through the Independent Presenters Network," said Singleton. "We are honored to be the theatre chosen to launch the National Tour of this uniquely beautiful show; this is the 17th National Broadway Tour to launch at our theatre since 2008. I am proud that Rhode Island audiences are the FIRST to see this outstanding touring production."



