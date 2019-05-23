PPAC Announces Sensory-Friendly Performance Of DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) is pleased to announce that the Theatre will host a sensory-friendly performance of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL on Saturday, December 21 at 11A.



The Providence Performing Arts Center will be working in partnership with The Autism Project on its sensory-friendly programming for the 2019/2020 Season. The Autism Project will provide sensitivity training to front of house staff and will also have trained staff on hand during this sensory-friendly performance.



"The Autism Project is looking forward to partnering with the Providence Performing Arts Center to create a sensory-friendly environment that supports our families in the community," said Joanne Quinn, Executive Director of The Autism Project. "The Arts are an important part of our life experience and we are excited to see PPAC working to make sure their venue and shows are welcoming to all."





Dana Brazil, PPAC's Director of Education, said, "We are looking forward to working with The Autism Project on our upcoming sensory-friendly performances. Their partnership will help us provide the best possible experience for our guests with a wide range of sensory needs."



A sensory-friendly production includes the following modifications:

Lower sound and light levels; all strobe lights are removed.



House lights are kept at a low level throughout the performance.



Standing and movement spaces are available in the theatre for the production's duration.



Designated quiet area with skilled staff from The Autism Project will be available in the Lobby.



Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL is part of PPAC's 2019/2020 Encore Series. Performances run December 17 - 22, 2019. Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas," The Grinch discovers that there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.



For more information on attending this sensory-friendly performance of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL, please contact the Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787).



This sensory-friendly performance is part of the PPAC's initiative to make theatre accessible and welcoming to all audiences. Sign Interpretation, Open Caption, and Visual Description Services are available upon request. For more information on the Theatre's Accessibility Services, please visit ppacri.org/visit/accessibility





