Ocean State Ballet Launches in Providence

A new ballet school has opened in Providence amidst the pandemic, Ocean State Ballet. For the advancement of proper technique and safely progressing students in their training, Ocean State Ballet's curriculum is based on the Vaganova method. The Vaganova method's codified technical approach emphasizes the simultaneous development of technical proficiency and individual artistry. Students progressively learn a complete range of movements that stem from proper placement and a strong foundation.

Though the ballet classes are fundamentally based on the Vaganova method, the company's teachers come from varied styles in the professional ballet world, thus influencing the training they provide and maximizing students exposure to the many nuances in classical ballet.

As experienced professional dancers themselves, OSB knows that versatility of movement is essential in developing well rounded dancers and artists. Students are encouraged to experience all disciplines of dance. The company provides classes in a range of dance styles with experienced teachers, so that the students have the opportunity to supplement their foundational ballet training.

Summer Intensive Audition 2021

OSB's summer intensive takes place from August 2nd - 27th. They will be holding open auditions both in person and on Zoom.

Sunday, March 28th & Sunday, April 11th

9-12 years old - 12:00-1:30pm

13-18 years old - 2:00 - 3:30pm

Audition Fee: $18

Where: OSB Studios, 37 N. Blossom St, East Providence, RI. 02914

Sunday, April 18th

9-12 years old - 12:00- 1:00pm

13-18 years old - 1:30 - 2:30pm

Audition Fee: $12

Where: Zoom

Please fill out the audition form and the company will be in touch with you shortly with further details. Pre-registration is mandatory due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

If you or anyone in your family is feeling ill, we ask that you not attend an in person audition. If you've already registered, you may change to the Zoom option.

Learn more at https://oceanstateballet.com/new-page-2.