Nick Mason's SAUCERFUL OF SECRETS Plays PPAC January 2022

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets today announced North American dates for The Echoes Tour with 26 stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada in January and February 2022, including a date at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8P.



Kicking off January 18, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario at Massey Hall, and concluding February 28, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia at The Orpheum, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets will return with a rare live show featuring the early music of Pink Floyd.



"We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much," says Mason. "We're happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live."



Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.



"Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: Live at The Roundhouse" is a live recording taken from the band's sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019. Receiving huge acclaim throughout their first tour, "Live at The Roundhouse" captures the true essence of a band reviving the music that had rarely featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since those early days and some of the songs were never played at all by Floyd. "Live at the Roundhouse" from Legacy Recordings is available now at https://smarturl.it/NMSOS.



Tickets for the Providence concert date for "Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets The Echoes Tour 2022" go on sale beginning Friday, October 29 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days. Tickets are $130 - $45; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.



Visit www.thesaucerfulofsecrets.com for tour, ticket, and official VIP package information.