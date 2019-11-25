Mixed Magic Theatre Presents RISE TO BLACK: FRIENDS AND PEOPLE WE KNOW

Mixed Magic Theatre will continue its popular monthly series Rise To Black on Friday November 29th. This series showcases the talents of Black and Brown artists, as well as, writers, poets and musicians of color. Each Rise To Black event has a theme, with this month's titled FRIENDS AND PEOPLE WE KNOW, which will feature a wide variety of performances from dance to poetry, and music to spoken word.

As always, the audience is invited to stay after the show to talk with the artists, take in the art exhibits and enjoy a special dessert treat.Bring a friend, or someone you know or would like to know better and enhance your enjoyment of the holiday season.

The November line up of performers will be posted on the Mixed Magic Theatre website mmtri.org beginning Wednesday, November 27th.





