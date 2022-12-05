Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards; Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Eden Casteel - KAHN ARTIST - Artic Playhouse 29%

Seth Rudetsky - SETH'S BIG FAT BROADWAY - Theatre By The Sea 21%

Judith Lynn Stillman - WOMEN TRAILBLAZERS IN MUSIC - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts 19%

Ida Zecco - A SONG FOR THE SEASON - The Arctic Playhouse 17%

John O'Hurley - A MAN WITH STANDARDS - Theatre By The Sea 8%

DakhaBrakha - FIRSTWORKS PROVIDENCE - Strand Theater & Ballroom 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Webb - MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 31%

Kevin P. Hill - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 19%

Leslie Racine-Vasquez - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 9%

Yury Yanowsky - THE NUTCRACKER - Festival Ballet Providence 9%

Kenny Ingraham - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 7%

Brieanna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 7%

Ali Kenner Brodsky - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Jackie Davis - AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 6%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

Blue Until June - BLUE UNTIL JUNE - Trey McIntyre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lauren Sullivan - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 25%

Jaysen Engel - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre 9%

Gregg Barnes - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Summer Wilmot - INTO THE WOODS - Bryant University 7%

Erika Fay Greenwood - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 6%

Janet Swenson - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 6%

Stephanie Traversa - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Travis M. Grant - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Meg Donnelly - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 5%

Mikayla Reid - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Nancy Spirito - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: LIVE RADIO SHOW - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Rebecca Kilcline - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players 3%

Shahrzad Mazaheri - SUEÑO - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Kat Fortner - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

Amanda Downing Carney - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

LeVonne Lindsay - AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Kenisha Kelly - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Nancy Spirito - THE HATMAKER'S WIFE - Arctic Playhouse 1%

Kenisha Kelly - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Liza Alexis - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

William Deschenes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 34%

Terry Shea - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 13%

Josh Short - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 10%

Joe Wilson, Jr. - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 9%

Bob Richard - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 8%

Kenny Ingram - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Joan Dillenback - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Greg Santos - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Erin Lee Sousa-Stanley - SHREK THE MUSICAL - The Granite Theater 3%



Best Direction Of A Play

Adam Crescenzi - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 27%

Marion Markham - WAITING GOT GODOT - Colonial 9%

Tabi Baez-Bradway - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 7%

Tony Annicone - SOCIAL SECURITY - The Arctic Playhouse 5%

Greg Geer - PLAY ON! - The Community Players 4%

Richard Johnson - EXIT LAUGHING - The Arctic Playhouse 4%

Karen Besson - RIPCORD - The Players at Barker Playhouse 4%

Catia - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Burbage 4%

Joe Wilson, Jr. - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Lynne Collinson - 20TH CENTURY BLUES - The Players 3%

David Valentin - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 3%

Tatyana Marie Carlo - SUENO - Trinity Repertory Theatre 3%

Tony Annicone - LIE, CHEAT AND GENUFLECT - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Joe Wilson Jr - AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 3%

Jonathan Pitts-Wiley - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

Allen MacLeod - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

Jude Sandy - AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Rachel Walshe - IRONBOUND - The Gamm Theatre 2%

Rebecca Maxfield - THE ASSEMBLYWOMEN - Head Trick Theatre 2%

Jude Sandy - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre 1%

Curt Columbus - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 1%

Joan Dillenback - SYLVIA - The Players at Barker Playhouse 1%

Christopher Windom - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Logan Serabian - EVERYBODY - Burbage Theatre Company 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MAMMA MIA! - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 21%

RENT - Academy Players of RI 10%

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 9%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 8%

FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 6%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 6%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 6%

OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 5%

JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

HAIR - IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 3%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 3%

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 2%

AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 1%

AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 1%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Gamm Theatre 1%

THE ASSEMBLYWOMEN - Head Trick Theatre 1%

JUNK - Burbage 1%

SUENO - Trinity Repertory Theatre 1%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 1%

IRONBOUND - The Gamm Theatre 0%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Theatre Company 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Del Santo - ALMOST MAINE - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 28%

Matthew Eisemann - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 13%

Jackie Cabrero - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre 9%

Jose Santiago - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Haley Ahlborg - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 7%

Elliot Konstant - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Alejandro Fajardo - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Rep 4%

Ron Allen - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players 4%

Andy Russ - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%

Jose Santiago - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

James Horban - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Haley Ahlborg - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 3%

Amith Chandrashaker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 2%

Christina Watanabe - SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 2%

Dawn Chiang - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 2%

Brandon Stirling Baker - THE NUTCRACKER - Festival Ballet Providence 1%

Jason Lynch - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Alex Tirrell - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 35%

Jacob Priddy - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 13%

Tabi Baez-Bradway - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 9%

Milly Massey - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 8%

Nathan Urdangen - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Jacob Priddy - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 6%

Alex Tirrell - HAIR-IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 6%

Joe Carvalho - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players 4%

Kroy Presley - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Andrew Smithson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Gunnar Manchester - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 3%

Milly Massey - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Gamm Theatre 2%



Best Musical

INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 23%

RENT - Academy Players of RI 15%

KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 14%

MAMMA MIA! - The Community Players 8%

NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 8%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 7%

CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 7%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 5%

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 23%

ROCK SHOW - Rhode Island Youth Theatre 22%

SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep 19%

A TREE FALLS IN BROOKLINE - The Community Players 11%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Theatre Company 10%

A LIE AGREED UPON - The Gamm Theatre 8%

LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 5%

LIFTED - Wilbury Theatre Group 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ashley Lopes - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 18%

Stephen Grivers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - JDP Theater Co. 10%

JP Qualters - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Cassandra Richards - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Jamestown community theatre 7%

Rowan Vadenais - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Players 6%

Tyler Rebello - RENT - Academy Players of RI 6%

Luke Hamilton - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Greg Gillis - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Academy Players 5%

Shaye Miller - HAIR-IN CONCERT - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Zach Searle - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Julian Malone - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 4%

Audrey Belle Adams - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Gunnar Manchester - NATASHA PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Rodney Witherspoon II - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Liz Messier - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Aidan Cole - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 2%

Isabella Cagnon - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 2%

David Banno - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 2%

Taylor Isaac Gray - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Ophelia Rivera - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 1%

Kayla Shimizu - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 1%

Eugenia Zinovieva - THE NUTCRACKER - Festival Ballet Providence 1%

Donna Gorham - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 1%

Brenna DiFrancesco - BLUE UNTIL JUNE - Festival Ballet Providence 0%



Best Performer In A Play

Nick Gaulin - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 26%

Nicole Saxon - ABOUT HER - Bryant University 7%

Dan Morrison - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 5%

Liam Roberts - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 5%

Courtney Satterley - OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 4%

Courtney Satterley - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 4%

Ryan Foster - PLAY ON! - The Community Players 3%

Joyce Leven - SOCIAL SECURITY - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Rose Weaver - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre 3%

Morgan Salpietro - SYLVIA - The players at barker 3%

Terry Simpson - THE HATMAKER'S WIFE - Arctic Playhouse 3%

Mark Lima - SOCIAL SECURITY - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

Brian Linden - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theayer 3%

Ricardo Pitts-Wiley - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Rep 2%

Jered McLenigan - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 2%

Timothy Crowe - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Victo Neto - LIFTED - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Tom DiMaggio - SYLVIA - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

Nora Eschenheimer - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - The Gamm Theatre 2%

Daniel Duque-Estrada - SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 2%

Taavon Gamble - THE INHERITNACE - Trinity Repertory Theatre 2%

Angela Brazil - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Repertory Company 2%

Eric Dwyer - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Stephen Thorne - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Teddy Lytle - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 1%



Best Play

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Stadium Theatre 29%

WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 12%

OTHELLO - CCRI Summer Rep 8%

JUNK - Burbage Theatre Company 6%

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 5%

THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 5%

EXIT LAUGHING - The Arctic Playhouse 5%

AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 4%

20TH CENTURY BLUES - The Players 3%

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

AUGUST WILSON'S GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

LIE, CHEAT AND GENUFLECT - The Arctic Playhouse 3%

SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 3%

SYLVIA - The Players at Barker Playhouse 2%

LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 2%

EVERYBODY - Burbage Theatre Company 1%

GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Theatre 1%

THE ASSEMBLYWOMEN - Head Trick Theatre 1%

IRONBOUND - The Gamm Theatre 1%

FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

A LIE AGREED UPON - Gamm Theatre 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

John Tedeschi - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theater 13%

Donna Tellier - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 10%

Kyle Dixon - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 10%

Haley Ahlborg - SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep 7%

Dan Clement - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - The Players at Barker Playhouse 7%

Sara Brown - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Repertory Company 7%

Keri King, Max Ponticelli, and ​Monica Shinn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Tabi Baez-Bradway - SHREW - CCRI Summer Rep 5%

Rebecca Magnotta - MEN ON BOATS - Contemporary Theatre Company 5%

Kyle Dixon - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Michael McGarty - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Will Stanley - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 4%

Patrick Lynch - SUEÑO - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Michael McGarty - AN OCTOROON - The Gamm Theatre 4%

Leah Vachon - SHREW - CCRI Summer Repertory Theater 3%

Max Ponticelli - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 3%

Michael McGarty - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 3%

Baron E. Pugh - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Repertory Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Hailey O’Leary - WAITING FOR GODOT - Colonial Theatre 14%

Samuel Silva - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 13%

Terry Shea - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 12%

Samuel Silva - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 9%

Don Hanna - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 8%

Terry Shea - RIPCORD - Barker Playhouse 8%

Andy Russ - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 6%

Terry Shea - MOBY DICK:THEN AND NOW - Mixed Magic Theatre 5%

Broken Chord - GEM OF THE OCEAN - Trinity Rep 5%

Don Hanna - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Germán Martinez - SUEÑO - Trinity Rep 5%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - THE INHERITANCE - Trinity Repertory Company 4%

Andy Russ - LIGHT SWITCH - Spectrum Theatre Ensemble 4%

Peter Sasha Hurowitz - FAIRVIEW - Trinity Repertory Company 1%

Peter Hurowitz - TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS - Trinity Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kaylee Arruda - INTO THE WOODS - Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Centre 25%

Betsy Rinaldi - RENT (NON EQ) - Academy Players 12%

Nathaniel Moore - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - JDP Theatre Co 10%

Kevin B. McGlynn - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 7%

Audrey Belle Adams - KINKY BOOTS - Theatre By The Sea 5%

Cady Santo - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - J-DAPA 4%

Emma Wilcox - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Theatre By The Sea 4%

Gabriella Rose - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - West Bay Community Theater 4%

Taavon Gamble - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 3%

Kat Gold - CINDERELLA - Theatre By The Sea 3%

James Oblak - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 3%

Laura Yen Solito - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 3%

Jason Quinn - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 3%

Aimee Doherty - FOOTLOOSE - Theatre By The Sea 2%

Madeleine Barker - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Ava Gaudet - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 2%

Jennifer Mischley - NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 - Wilbury Theatre Group 2%

Russell Garrett - CINDERELLA - Theatre by the Sea 2%

Ian Nicolato - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - PPAC 1%

Rodney Witherpoon II - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 1%

Madeleine Barker - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Trinity Rep 0%

